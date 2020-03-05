Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in Chicagoland

Few cities in the world do St. Patrick’s Day like Chicago! From parades all over the city and suburbs, troops of Irish dancers strutting their stuff, and live Irish music to the streets filled with Chi-Rish revelers̶ it’s a truly local holiday, regardless of whether your ancestors hail from Eire.

It’s even been named the #1 city for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day according to 17 metrics with financial and safety data crunched by credit reporting website Wallet Hub. Their full St. Patrick’s Day report can be found here.

As part of the celebration, many local businesses are offering specials during the festivities, some of which are listed in this round-up.

But this first also helps a good cause. At the Albert, 228 E Ontario St., in honor of Brain Injury Awareness Month (March,) they will be donating 50% of proceeds from each Irish Coffee purchase to the David and Ruth Neurology Department at Northwestern. The restaurant’s special take on this cocktail features Jameson, Mr. Black Cold Brew Liqueur, Irish Cream, Coffee and topped with House-Made Mint Whip Cream. This special will be offered as part of the art and science-inspired restaurant’s beverage program, “Cocktails of Relativity,” which highlights a different drink and beneficiary each month. To make a reservation, please call (312) 471-3883 or visit their website.

The Fairmont Hotel Millennium Park, 200 N Columbus Dr. has multiple offerings to help visitors partake in Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities. Details on all at their website.

Weekend Escape Package

Guests looking to make a three-night weekend out of the celebrations can book Fairmont Chicago Weekend Escape Package, offering complimentary night at the hotel with the purchase of the first two nights. The promotion is valid Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday evenings starting at $169/night.

St. Patrick’s Party at Columbus Tap

Fairmont Chicago’s beer-centric gastropub will partner with Guinness to offer specials on its signature stout and Irish-themed swag leading up to, and the day of the parade, Thursday, March, 12 – Saturday, March 14. On St. Patrick’s Day, Tuesday, March 17, Columbus Tap will also offer holiday-inspired food specials.

Bushmills Pop-Up

Bushmills Irish Whiskey is setting up shop with not one, but two pop-up experiences for guests and locals at the Fairmont Chicago. From Friday, March 13 – Saturday, March 14 and Tuesday, March 17, Bushmills will present a charming Irish Coffee Bar in the hotel lobby (serving delicious coffee with a shot of Irish whiskey, of course). Bushmills is also bringing a larger, sophisticated Irish Pub to the hotel from Thursday, March 12 – Saturday, March 14, featuring curated whiskey cocktails, a pub-inspired food menu, and live music entertainment.

At the Chicago Renaissance Hotel, 1 West Upper Wacker Drive are two great St. Patrick’s Day offerings, details at their website.

Raised, An Urban Rooftop Bar is throwing a St. Patrick’s Day celebration with the best holiday seats in the city. Sitting 3 floors above the streets of Chicago, located at 1 W. Wacker Dr., Raised offers the best views of downtown, the Chicago River dyeing, and the parade with bagpiping performances and Irish festivities. Throughout the day, Raised will be offering themed cocktails including the Heralds to the Heavens, the Don’t Forget to Tipperary, and the Erin on Holiday (In the Quarter) with doors opening at 12:30 p.m. Cover for entry will be $10.

Staytion Market and Bar will be celebrating St. Patrick’s Day steps away from the Chicago River dyeing with specials running all day. Doors open at 8:00 a.m. with a special breakfast menu including a Banger Breakfast Sandwich, Irish Soda Bread French Toast, and a Sweet Potato Egg White Frittata. Enjoy spirited cocktails all day like Green Mimosas, Bloody Mollys, and a NSWF Hot Chocolate, while satiating the need for Irish fare with bites such as Luck of the Irish Totchos, Corned Beef Sliders, and more.

Offshore, 1000 E. Grand St., Navy Pier, the World’s Largest Rooftop Bar, is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in the city with specials running all day on Saturday, March 14. Patrons can choose from $5 Frozen Irish Coffee, $5 Jameson shots, $5 Guinness, $4 Miller Lite, $5 Revolution, $10 Blarney Stone cocktail, along with a $12 special with Corned Beef Sandwich, a shot of Jameson, and a Guinness, and a $15 brunch special with a Proper Irish Breakfast, a shot of Jameson, and a Guinness. Activations and tastings will also be onsite with friends from Jameson, Miller Lite, Guinness, and Revolution Brewing, along with live entertainment throughout the day. For more information, please call 312-535-6660 or visit their website.

Ocean Prime Chicago, 87 E. Wacker, is getting in on the festivities by offering a traditional interpretation of an Irish Coffee with a fun twist featuring Triple distilled Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey and robust French press coffee that will be topped with house-made whipped cream dyed shamrock green for the holiday. As the grandeur floor to ceiling windows provide a unique scene of the St. Patrick’s Day events, there is no other place to overlook the celebrations than at this local hotspot. For more information, please visit their website.

ROOF on theWit, just a short walk away from the Chicago River dyeing and St. Patrick’s Day parade, will be hosting a special St. Patrick’s Day event, 27 stories above it all, on Saturday, March 14th. The festivities include themed cocktails including the XXX Shamrock Shake created by blending rice and soaking it in water, straining the rice and adding cinnamon, vanilla bean, and milk along with Jameson Irish Whiskey before being frozen and topped with whipped cream and lucky charms. The holiday will also include all-day DJ entertainment, and delicious Irish fare such as Wagyu Rueben Poutine, Colcannon Croquettes with Hard Cider Aioli and Soda Bread and Salmon Toast from Executive Chef Nathan Sears. Doors open at 8:00 a.m. with a table reservation and 12:00 p.m. for general admission. Tickets include entry and one Bud Light Beer and can be purchased at their website.

You can also have a St. Patrick’s Day experience if food and drink specials aren’t your pint of Guinness.

Hornblower Cruises and Events Chicago is hosting several St. Patrick’s Day cruises on the Chicago River and Lake Michigan on Saturday, March 14 with Irish tunes, onboard entertainment, the best views of the city and more. Get up close to the emerald waters of the river with a choice of sightseeing tour experiences such as the Seadog St. Patrick’s Day River Dying Cruise at 8:45 a.m. and Seadog St. Patrick’s Day Architecture Cruises at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Or combine sensational vistas of Chicago’s famed skyline with an array of dining cruise options from freshly-prepared buffets to multi-course gourmet lunch or dinner menus featuring Irish favorites like slow-cooked corned beef and green beer! Dining cruise experiences start from $59.90 – $154.90 (excl. fees & taxes) per person. For more information on all the on-water St Patrick’s Day experiences available visit the Hornblower website.

In celebration of Saint Patrick’s Day, Replay Lincoln Park, Chicago’s popular arcade bar known for over-the-top pop-up experiences, 2833 N. Sheffield Ave., is offering guests ages 21+ the opportunity to enjoy the most Irish day of the year with a $25 party package including breakfast buffet, bottomless green beer, mimosas, bloody Mary’s, premium cocktails and domestic beer with free arcade games beginning at 10:00 a.m.

NORTHBROOK

The North Shore family favorite, Allgauer’s on the Riverfront, located at 2855 Milwaukee Ave., Northbrook, IL will be offering a selection of delicious food specials for those looking to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day the right way. These special menu items include Corned Beef & Cabbage served with Carrots, Baby Red Potatoes and Horseradish-Chive Cream Sauce for $29; Shepherd’s Pie with Beef, Vegetables, Guinness and White Cheddar Mashed Potatoes for $27; and Irish Apple Cake topped with Baily’s Custard Sauce for $8. For more information or to make a reservation, please visit their website.

ROSEMONT

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, The Rose Hotel Chicago O’Hare, located at 5200 Pearl Street, is offering a variety of specials for guests looking to join in on the festivities including an array of delicious food options and half off draft beers. Menu items include a St. Patty’s Melt made with the popular Beyond Meat, Stout Braised Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Aged Cheddar, Goat Cheese and Chive Crème for $16; Loaded Fries topped with Local Cheese Curds, Chopped Bacon, Scallions and Chef’s favorite Cheese Sauce for $12; and a St. Patty’s Bratwurst served on a New England Roll with Sauerkraut, Caramelized Onions and Stone Ground Mustard with fries or chips for $14. For more information, please visit their website.

BARRINGTON CELTIC FEST

The 11th Annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration at McGonigal’s Pub – also known as the Barrington Celtic Fest for many years – will take place on Friday March 13th through Tuesday March 17th at McGonigal’s Pub, 105 S. Cook Street, right in the heart of downtown Barrington. The agenda includes live music, Irish goods sold by our friends from The Irish Boutique/Paddy’s on the Square, various entertainment including Irish dancers, promotional giveaways and of course plentiful availability of food and beverages. Plus, admission is FREE at the Pub all weekend long!

To accommodate the crowds, Saturday 3/14 and Tuesday 3/17 the Pub will be offering an “expanded limited” food menu. Most of the usual Irish favorites will be offered, and there will be several kid-friendly choices. There will be NO special seating or reservations of any type taken throughout the weekend and Tuesday.

Our celebration is focused on food, drink and fun, and families are welcome and encouraged to attend during the daytime hours – especially on Sunday when we have three Irish Dance troupes here! Regular Pub rules of 21+ of age required after 9:00 PM are in effect every day. Full information here.

Whether you’re in the city or the suburbs, you’re sure to find an Irish Celebration that’s right for you for St. Patrick’s Day in Chicagoland.