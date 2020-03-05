Day Of Absence Review – A Day Without Color

Congo Square Theatre continues it’s 20thseason with the 1965 production of Day of Absence, written by Douglas Turner Ward and directed by Anthony Irons at the Victory Gardens Theatre located at 2433 N. Lincoln Avenue in Chicago. The production runs now through March 22, 2020.

What would happen if there was only one race of people? Would the world be full of harmony or would division still exist? What does it mean when someone states, “Let’s Make America Great Again?” What is necessary to make America great? I guess it depends on whom you ask.

In a perfect would there would be no hatred or discrimination. It would consist of acceptance and mutual respect for racial and cultural differences. Day of Absence could be considered as a social experiment conceptualizing what could potentially happen if all people of color disappeared without a trace?

Jordan Arredondo, Meagan Dilworth

Director Anthony Irons, does a great job with moderenizing the production by including current topics and the fluid like scene transitions keeps the audience engaged. The rhythmic and comedic timing is on point. The cast has a chemistry that cannot be overlooked. The entire cast does a great job, however, my favorites were Ann Joseph (Mayor), Jordan Arredondo (John) and Ronald L. Connor (Luke/Jackson).

As always, Congo Square Theatre does a tremendous job with their theatrical selections. Day of Absence is now one of my favorite productions from this company. If you want to be enlightend as well as entertained, I highly recommend this production.

The performance schedule for Day of Absence through March 22, 2020 is: Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. All tickets are priced at $35 ($25 for seniors and students).Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. To purchase tickets, and for more information, please call 773-871-3000 or visit www.congosquaretheatre.org.

Pbotos provided by Beth Silverman Group