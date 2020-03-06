HistoryCon Giveaway

HISTORYCON is coming to the Pasadena Convention Center from April 3-5. Join us for this fun-filled event where you can meet the stars from your favorite HISTORY shows AND hear from historians, authors, experts and more. See Dan Carlin, H.W. Brands, Bettany Hughes, T.J. Stiles and others as they discuss topics ranging from the US Presidency and Ancient Rome to the men who built America and beyond. Discover and experience history at HISTORYCON. For tickets, go to www.historycon.com