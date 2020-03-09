Southern California Restaurant News

Eataly LA will be opening a blooming pop-up bar, Bar Fiorito, to celebrate the spring season on March 5. Located in the heart of Eataly LA, inside La Pizza & La Pasta restaurant, Bar Fiorito is inspired by the Italian spring flower fields and offers a colorful, fun atmosphere to enjoy while drinking from a selection of refreshing spritz cocktails, vibrant mocktails, and eating a traditional selection of Italian Aperitivo bites.

The Eataly LA beverage experts have crafted an extensive spritz cocktail menu featuring the traditional Aperol version, plus eight twists on the classic (yes, EIGHT!). Sip Spring on the West Side, made with Astral Gin, Luxardo Bitter, rhubarb and fresh cucumber or enjoy mocktails featuring fresh local produce like grapefruit and strawberries with aromatic herbs like basil and mint. Bar Fiorito also offers a brand new menu of Italian bites for the perfect pairing during aperitivo (Happy Hour), like Pinzimonio, the Italian version of crudité featuring seasonal raw vegetables like snap peas and carrots with a bright ricotta dip, or Fiori di Zucca, fried zucchini blossoms served with sea salt and lemon. Between the floral takeover, bright spritz cocktails, and Italian springtime vibe, Bar Fiorito is the new go-to spot for Angelenos to stop and enjoy a spritz under a flower sky – and let’s just say you’ll definitely want to save a place on your Instagram feed.

Bar Fiorito Cocktails

The Original Farmers Market Announces 2020 Calendar of Events

From annual traditions to seasonal celebrations, the beloved Market at Third and Fairfax is ready to host another year of festivities for visitors of all ages

The Original Farmers Market just announced its slate of exciting events for 2020 featuring showstopping performances, family-friendly crafts and fun, and delicious eats! New visitors and neighborhood regulars can kick off the new year right with the Lunar New Year Celebration, delicious gumbo at the 31st annual Mardi Gras celebration, and welcome the Fall with pie-eating, pig races and a petting zoo at the Market’s annual Fall Festival.

“We look forward to bringing our community another year of wonderful events, complete with new faces in our Market merchant family,” said Mark Panatier, Vice President. “Given our 85-year history in Los Angeles, it’s only fitting that we continue historical traditions, while also making way for new ones as the city grows and changes along with us. We can’t wait to begin another decade as a go-to destination for residents and tourists alike.”

The schedule of 2020 Farmers Market events is summarized below:

Lunar New Year Celebration

Lunar New Year Celebration, Year of the Rat

Sunday, January 26th, 2-5pm

To celebrate the Chinese Year of the Rat, the Farmers Market will host a day full of exciting activities in the Plaza. Entertainment includes traditional lion dancers, Korean fan dancers, a magic show, and crafts for kids and adults; including live chalk art, a balloon artist, and a Chinese calligraphy art demo. Also look out for “Lucky 8” food and merchandise specials throughout the Market!

Schedule:

2:00 – 5:00 PM: Lunar New Year Chalk Art Presentation

2:00 – 5:00 PM: Balloon Twisting

2:00 – 5:00 PM: Chinese Calligraphy

2:00 – 5:00 PM: Dragon Puppet Craft

2:15 – 2:30 PM: Lion Dance

2:30 – 2:45 PM: Hiza Yoo Korean Fan Dance

3:00 – 3:30 PM: Wushu Shaolin Kung Fu Demonstration

3:30 – 4:00 PM: Joseph Tran Magic Show

4:00 – 4:15 PM: Hiza Yoo Korean Fan Dance

4:30 – 4:45 PM: Lion Dance Finale

*schedule subject to change

31st Annual Mardi Gras Celebration

Saturday, February 22nd & Sunday, February 23rd, All Day; Fat Tuesday, February 25th, 6-9pm

Party in true New Orleans style at the Market’s 31st Annual Mardi Gras Celebration. The weekend will feature bead throwing, beignets, Dixie beer, face painting, Cajun gumbo and jambalaya from The Gumbo Pot,along with live musical performances. The Dog Bakery will also host its annual Mutti Gras Pet Parade and Costume Contest for our furry four-legged friends.

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Tuesday, March 17th, Afternoon & Evening

Wear your green and get into the Celtic spirit for the Market’s annual St. Paddy’s Day celebration. Enjoy authentic Irish food, such as the famous corned beef from Magee’s, green beer and imported Irish beers from EB’s andBar 326, a bagpiper, live music and more!

Friday Night Music at the Market

Friday evenings through the summer, May 29th-August 28th, 7-9pm

What better way to celebrate the warm weather than live, outdoor music with friends and family? Open and free to the public, the West Patio will come alive every Friday night to feature a range of musical genres from jazz to salsa, rock & roll to reggae and much more.

26thh Annual Gilmore Heritage Auto Show

Saturday, June 6th, 11am-5pm

One of the Market’s most iconic events, the Annual Gilmore Heritage Auto Show is back for its 26th year at the Farmers Market. This year’s theme will be “American Royalty – a tribute to Cadillacs, Imperials, Lincolns, Packards and Dusenbergs.”

Taste of Farmer’s Market

12th Annual Taste of Farmers Market

Tuesday, July 21st, 5-9pm

Grab a taste from your favorites and find new go-to spots with the Farmers Market’s annual tasting extravaganza. Spend an evening strolling through the Market sampling flavorful eats from your favorite vendors, along with live entertainment and friends from LAFD and The First-In Fire Foundation. Ticket information to follow in early June.

Metropolitan Fashion Week Costume Designers Competition

Thursday, September 24th, 6:30pm

The Market Plaza transforms into a glorious runway once again for Metropolitan Fashion Week. Come watch the opening ceremonies and experience the costume designers’ competition – attendees can also help pick the winner via Instagram!

Fall Festival

Saturday, October 10th and Sunday, October 11th, All Day

The Farmers Market’s oldest annual tradition, Fall Festival, is back for another year of seasonal fun. Featuring live music, a petting zoo, crafts, pig races, and a pie-eating contest, the weekend-long event has activities that keeps visitors coming back year after year.

Chanukah Celebration

Sunday, December 13th, 2:30-5:30pm

Kick off the eight-day Jewish holiday known as the ‘Festival of Lights’ in the heart of the Fairfax district. Celebrate Chanukah at the Market with live music, arts & crafts, and special lighting of a giant Lego menorah.

Christmas Festivities

Friday, December 18th – Thursday, December 24th

Spend the most wonderful time of the year at The Original Farmers Market with festivities for family and friends of all ages. Enjoy cheerful music, holiday crafts, and carolers. The Market comes to life this time of year with gorgeous lights and an incredibly tall, beautifully decorated tree in the Plaza.

Additional details on these events will be available in the coming months. For further information, visit www.farmersmarketla.com. Schedule is subject to change.



Chez Melange, the beloved South Bay restaurant that you’ve frequently celebrated special occasions, birthdays, graduations for decades has just announced that they will be closing their doors on February 29th or sooner, after 37 years in business.

When they first opened the restaurant in 1982, Michael Franks and Robert Bell decided to offer unique options that were unheard of at the time by combining American, European, and Asian fusion dishes into a menu that change daily. The beloved restaurant also offered farm-to-table food options straight from the local Valmonte Gardens in Palos Verdes, always incorporated sustainability into their full-service restaurant and upon arrival guests would be greeted with friendly faces. This was all very unique concept in the South Bay and some would say that is why it has been a South Bay local favorite for many many years. But after 37 amazing years, they’re sad to announce that it’s time to shut their doors.

Chef Robert Bell & Owner Michael Franks | Photo Credit: Chez Melange

To say, “Thank You” for the love and support over the years, they will be taking the restaurant on a Farewell Tour where they will be cooking and dishing up all the hits from the ’80s ’90s and 2000. They want to show gratitude to every single person that has supported them throughout their journey and encourage all supporters and locals to dine in a final time before saying a final goodbye.



Chez Melange is located at1611 S. Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277www.chezmelange.com



