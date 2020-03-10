Karen Michelle Presents LYB Spring 2020 Fashion Show & Humanitarian Awards Event

Los Angeles Entrepreneur and Creator of Destiny Candle, Karen Michelle, presents the “LYB Events Spring 2020 Fashion Show and Humanitarian Awards Event,” on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel.

The exciting event is held in association with The Knot, Artists For Trauma, My/Mo Mochi, Sahar Allure, Valley Girl Beauty, Mickey Fine Beverly Hills, Donna Leah Designs, and LRM Publicity

Karen Michelle created #LYBevents as a one-of-a-kind beauty festival designed to empower all women and girls of all shapes, sizes, ages, and backgrounds. She believes that all women are beautiful and has brought this event to life to give each and every one of them the confidence they need to achieve all that they dare to dream.

The one-day event will host celebrities, social media influencers, fans and brands to celebrate, “All Things Beauty Inside and Out!”

Organizers of the #LYBevents were thrilled to announce the Karen Michelle Humanitarian Heart Award recipient – Deborah Alessi. Deborah is the CEO/Founder of Face Forward International, which provides free reconstructive surgery and emotional support for domestic violence, human trafficking and acts of crime to survivors from around the globe. For the past 12 years Deborah, a domestic violence survivor herself, has donated her time and services to the organization helping to change lives. Deborah Alessi and Face Forward will be recognized at the event for their tremendous contributions to improving the lives of women and girls everywhere.

Confirmed celebrity runway models and guests include: Kennedy Madison (Seize the Moment), Makenna Kelly (Life with Mak), Nick Bencivengo (Tiktok Influencer), Jax Malcolm (Jingle Trails), Connor Dean (9-1-1), Alyssa De Boisblanc (Modern Family), Neil D’Monte (Batman v Superman), Gloria Garayua (How to Get Away With Murder), Madi Filipowicz (Tiktok Influencer), Laura T. Sharpe, Board President and CEO, Artists for Trauma (AFT), and many more!

The #LYBEvents Spring 2020 showcasing designers include: Trident by Jax Malcolm, Karen Michelle, Amber Glo Designs, B.O.R. by Devonte Harris, Tokyo Twiggy, Donna Leah Designs, Round Table Clothing, Sita Couture, Pixie Lane, A Line Called K, Amo La Cruz, 4th Girl Co., Simona Maghen, House of Tsebahat, and Petite Adele. Author Marilyn Anderson will be onsite to sign her bestselling book, How to Live Like a MILLIONAIRE When You’re a Million Short.

The full event runs from 11:00 am-6:00 pm and includes shopping, celebrity red carpet, fashion show, humanitarian awards recognition, and dessert party.

The public is invited. Tickets can be reserved online at lybevents.com and are complimentary, with VIP tickets available at $49 and $89.

Sunday, March 22, 2020

11:00 am – 6:00 pm

Luxe Sunset Blvd Hotel

11461 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA

https://lybevents.com