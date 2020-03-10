Making God Laugh Review – And the Audience Too

By Kathy Carpenter

Point Loma Community theatre brings us Making God Laugh through March 15, 2020. Written by Sean Grennan, premiered in 2011. The show brings us “Laughing through the heartfelt moments of life. Bringing the audience to laughter and tears with a bonding performance”.

I’ve found community theatres usually have a niche, something they are good at. For Point Loma they do a lot of family show. By this mean shows about Families. If you are part of a family you can usually identify with the hi’s and lows, the laughter and drama, all part of being a family. Making God Laugh is chalked full of laughs, but it all comes down to love of family in the end.

Making God Laugh starts in 1980, in the home of Jimmy and Ruthie as they celebrate different Holidays with their three grown children. An ex football hero, a priest, and an actress.The story traverses over four decades. Stars with Thanksgiving, goes through Christmas, New Year’s and Easter.

For me in this piece, Kayleen Plummer was priceless, making me laugh over and over. Dena Mattox, played the ultimate mom, Ruthie. She was great as she tried to control everyone. Eric Austin, plays Richard, the jock, who goes whole heartedly into every new trend that comes along. One scene where he created his own poem, nearly had my sister on the floor she was laughing so hard. Lee Price, takes on the dad, the peace maker in the shadows until he isn’t. And, Anthony Maze as Father Thomas,ho brings surprises of his own to the plot.

The stage is set in the living room of the Ruthie and Lee. A family home, with a cross in the hall, and the ten commandments in the entrance way. One of the fun things is every holiday they take a family photo. Some you will find in this article. I wished I could of done a time line of the photos but could not. You will have to come out to see them.

Point Loma Theatre is an intimate thetre, first come first to choose seats.

​​Point Loma Playhouse

3035 Talbot Street

Point Loma, CA 92106

Ph: 619-800-5497

Near the corner of Rosecrans Street

in the historic Point Loma Assemble Hall

Parking across the street at sdcu