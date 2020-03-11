“White Men Can’t Jump”- Actor, Cylk Cozart Directs “Ball of Confusion”

Cylk Cozart, Hollywood Actor, Director, Producer, Writer, Songwriter brings it back to the place of his beginning, near the Great Smokey Mountains in East Tennessee, known as “Knoxville, Tennessee”. Young Calvin “Cylk” Cozart started acting out beginning with the childhood story, “The Three Little Pigs”, according to his beautiful Cherokee Indian Mother, Mrs. Cozart. She knew her son had a special God given gift. As Calvin grows, he becomes a football and basketball star in high school, college and later, the National Basketball Association Entertainment League (NBAE) and the NBA Summer Pro League until an injury sidelined him changing the course of his life.

Instead of becoming a professional basketball player, he became a professional model with huge billboards across the country (GQ & Sports Illustrated Magazines)

as well as acting in over 40 films and 20 TV shows – including the movie that the late Basketball Legend, Kobe Bryant told Cylk that was his favorite movie, “White Men Can’t Jump”. It must have been many others favorite with it Grossing Nationwide at $90.8 Million as of date.

Now, Mr. Cozart’s life is coming full circle like a basketball, by being a director and producer with many other incentives. He wanted to return home to debut his 14 year development of his documentary movie about the History of Basketball and it’s GLOBAL Impact.

Cylk Cozart's Special Introduction in Knoxville, Tennessee with family and friends for his "Ball of Confusion" Documentary

Cylk Cozart enjoying the movie with family

“Ball of Confusion” will be released Nationwide in 2020.

Cylk has portrayed basketball players; has been the star player and THREE TIME 3 Point Shooting Champion for the NBA Entertainment League, and star player in the NBA ALL-STAR WEEKEND Celebrity Basketball games, and always gives motivational, inspiring speeches to the youth at his friend, NBA Houston Rockets, Assistant Coach, Elston Turner’s Annual Summer Basketball Camp in our hometown Knoxville. Also, Cylk continues to receive numerous awards and gives back from his foundation to make a difference in so many people lives.

In February 2020, the Red Carpet was laid out for Cylk Cozart, Executive Producer, Director; Keith Zimmerman, Kansas City Sports Historian Executive Producer, and Co-Producers Rick Clark and Jim Johnson, Video Production & Editor

who presented their private movie Premiere screening in Cylk’s hometown with two SOLD OUT Theaters at the Highly Impressive Regal Cinebarre West Town Mall. Their brilliant minds brought us “Ball of Confusion”, a film tracing the historical beginning of Dr. James A. Naismith who created the game of basketball and saw his game in action at the Olympic Games in Berlin, Germany in 1936. Through the many exciting years of basketball evolving, basketball is still uniting social and cultural differences world- wide and to see all those basketball legends on screen was a thriller such as, Oscar Robertson, Rick Barry, Michael Jordan, the Globetrotters and etc.



Michael Presley, son of the Iconic Elvis Presley, is managed by Cylk Cozart and will be starring in a Las Vegas Stage Concert, "Elvis Then & Now"





Everyone who traveled from different parts of the United States and locally were very pleased with the presentation Cylk exhibited on this dynamic rewarding evening.

Mrs. Josephine Carter, Caroline Tate, Renee Sudderth, Renee Kelly, Toyia Lee Miller (in back) Todd Kelly and Tasha Carter were very impressed with Cylk Cozart's documentary

Renee Sudderth, Rosemary Hall, Caroline Tate, Mrs. Josephine Carter, Tasha Carter, and Jerry Hall traveled miles to be part of this special evening with Director/Executor Producer, Cylk Cozart

After the movie showing, the audience could not wait to converse with each other about the movie and to “Meet and Greet” their hometown Hero Cylk Cozart in Regal’s luxurious atrium.

Connie Dunn, Kentucky Film Commissioner, Cylk Cozart, Janice Blue Williams



Actors, Cylk Cozart and daughter Nikki Estridge





Mrs. Bettie Ruth Cozart and her beloved son, Cylk Cozart



Cylk Cozart, Mrs. Josephine Carter, Tasha Carter , both said the movie was Outstanding and Amazing and they enjoyed it





Cylk Cozart and Carolina Tate – Mrs. Tate said, "The way Cylk tied everything together in the movie made it more interesting. It shows it's been a long journey but done with patients and determination and beautiful results. Well Done!!



The introduction of Cylk’s New Country Road Beer with Brewmaster Marty Velas and Rick Clark was widely accepted by movie goers and now it is served at the Regal Theater.

Mr. & Mrs. Marty Velas, the Brewmaster of Cylk's New Country Road Beer



After we left the movie theater, Cylk had more incentives to introduce to his family and friends so we continued the celebration.

Manager Cylk Cozart and Singing Artist Brazzy Brooks who performed after at the Open Chord Music

He introduced us to Cylk’s tasty BLT (Bacon Lettuce, Tomatoes) Sandwich or (“SAMITCH” as CYLK says) and Cylk’s Tennessee Blended Whiskey. The Special Sauce for the BLT is made with CYLK Blended.

Cylk Cozart



I guarantee once you try his products you will keep coming back for more.

I am so thankful for the experience of this beautiful exciting evening and watching everyone enjoy themselves.

Renee Sudderth congratulating Cylk Cozart for an outstanding job he presented to everyone and soon to the world

I am so proud of the humble spirit Mr. Cylk Cozart possesses and how he continues to show his love and passion s through his many projects. What he has accomplished thus far is phenomenal, but he still has more goals he wishes to achieve, more historical information and many experiences to share, and more movies to direct and produce. So, make sure you check out his movie, sandwiches, whiskey, and beer in 2020 while he is still busy doing what he loves, giving back to the communities, making a difference in this world and enjoying watching his beloved mother smile and they being proud of each other.

The proudest moment a Mother and Son can share – We thank both of you, Mrs. Bettie Ruth Cozart and Cylk Cozart



