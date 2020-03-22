Snacks 2020 – Taking Your Taste Buds and Ingredients to a New and Tasty Level

One of the highlights of ExpoWest every year is what is new to the world of snacking. From unique ingredients to cleaner labels, there are some truly creative companies out there. Splash Magazines decided that with no ExpoWest this year, we would do our best to share some great products that will be tasty additions to your home.

Al Chipino is a line of tortilla chips that is quite unlike any other and definitely lives up to its moniker of “A Chip That Needs No Dip”. While torilla chips have mainly come as a plain chip or a few standard flavors, Al Chipino took on the challenge of bringing some flavors of the world to the tortilla chip. The Al Chipino flavors include: Thai Green Curry, BBQ Tikka Masala, Peri Peri, Bollywood Sweet & Sour, Salsa Picante and NY Deli Cheese.

In addition to be produced in the United States and bring all of those great flavors to each bag, Al Chipino chips are all: certified gluten-free, non-gmo, vegan, dairy-free, nut-free, cholesterol-free, msg free, trans fat free and they contain no artificial ingredients and are kosher certified.

The flavors of each Al Chipino chip will wow you with each bite as the chips are truly smothered in the region that those flavors come from. Peri Peri might be a name you are not familiar with, but it brings some of the incredible flavors of Africa to each chip, highlighted by paprika, garlic, onion and just a little bit of heat. Each variety is a true elevated chip experience.

For more information, visit: Al Chipino

Alden’s Organic Ice Cream has been making great ice cream since 2004 with their incredible flavor due to the organic milk and cream that they source from family owned farms where cows eat feed that is 100% organic. In addition to being organic, Alden’s features flavors that are: dairy free, vegan and kosher dairy. Regardless of the flavor or type of ice cream, all Alden’s Ice Cream contains o high fructose corn syrup, no artificial sweeteners, no artificial flavoring, no GMOs, no carrageenan and no antibiotics.

While all of that means you are getting the finest in ingredients, you still need great taste. Alden’s not only has great taste, but they also have a flavor for everyone in the house. They have classic vanilla bean, as well as Moose Tracks, Dough Yeah Cookie Dough, Peanut Butter Chip, Mint Chip and many, many more. For more information, visit: Alden’s Organic Ice Cream