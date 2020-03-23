The Great American Takeout – Help Restaurants in Tasty Fashion

A number of restaurants have gotten together asking U.S. consumers to participate in “The Great American Takeout” on Tuesday, March 24th to help them overcome the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Don’t limit yourself to one day however, while you might be spending more time at home than usual, you still can enjoy food from some of the best restaurants around. Splash Magazines Worldwide has put together some of our favorites that have great options not only in the food itself, but how you can pick it up.

TOGO: Mickey’s Deli is available to serve the community with their grocery store filled with essentials such as toilet paper, laundry detergent, water, etc and will continue to restock throughout this time for the community. They are also offering to take out, and delivery through our third-party partners, which includes DoorDash, Grubhub, Uber Eats, and Postmates. As well as offering an “isolation starter pack” which includes prepackaged dry pasta and a jar of our homemade sauce for $11.99 and is avaliable for pickup. (featured in photo above)

Located at:101 Hermosa Ave, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Michaels Downtown: Italian Kitchen turned their dinning room into Giuseppes Family Market – an Italian style bodega (like in NY) . Michaels is selling fresh baked breads, pasta, sauces produce, can goods, dairy, meats, wine, beer and more! If you are looking for a better option than the over crowded and picked through grocery stores, Michaels is doing this to help keep employees employed and working as well as keeping the community fed and the local suppliers working as well.

Michaels Downtown: Italian Kitchen 210 East 3rd street Long Beach CA 90802

In Long Beach The Pan is offering takeout Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Tuesdays, as well as on the weekend from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can order through Doordash/postmates/chownow/uber eatsPhone orders, and curbside pickup is available. To complete your at-home dining experience, The Pan is offering wine/beer bottles at 50% off.

Located at: 815 Deep Valley Dr, Rolling Hills Estates, CA 90274