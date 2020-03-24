Whoosh! is Valuable Product for Screen Cleaning

Keeping all surfaces clean is a major priority these days. Whoosh! Tech Hygiene is a unique product for cleaning, polishing, and disinfecting your cell phone as well as your computer screens. It is a useful tool for disinfecting your devices anytime and all the more during the 2020 Spring health crisis.

Photo by Burt Davis

I was introduced to this company at the 2016 CES show in Las Vegas. CES is the world’s gathering place for those who thrive on the business of consumer technologies.

Photo by Burt Davis

It has served as the proving ground for innovators and breakthrough technologies for 50 plus years — the global stage where next-generation innovations are introduced to the marketplace. It is owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® and attracts the world’s business leaders and pioneering thinkers.

Photo by Burt Davis



More than 170,000 attended CES in 2020 The exhibit floor is loaded with enough digital devices to make one’s head spin. So it was refreshing to find an exhibitor that was not connected to a computer. Whoosh! markets a special liquid screen cleaning product that not only cleans, but also disinfects computer and cell phone screens.

When I visited their booth back at the 2016 CES, they explained that mobile phones were, “just plain dirty”. Clinical studies have shown that 18% of mobile phones are contaminated with staphylococcus, while 16 % contain fecal filo or E-coll i contamination. Phone are ten times dirtier than a toilet seat and the users hands touch all of this.

Photo by Burt Davis

Whoosh! literature says that it, “leaves your screen 99.99% clean.” The product when used in conjunction with a supplied antimicrobial cloth (which they also market) will kill the bacteria and leave a protective coating that will continue to eliminate bacteria and provide a clear smudge proof coating. I have used the product for several years now and can attest to the positive results. This is a time when we need these products all the more. And it also cleans glasses.

The product is non-toxic and is free of alcohol and ammonia. Whoosh! was a winner of the 2014 CES innovation award. Good news – you don’t have to venture out of your home to get Whoosh!