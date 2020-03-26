We Can and Shall Defeat Covid 19 – Here is How

Here we are, basically the entire world, deep in concern, worry and yes even depression over the ever- expanding Corona Virus pandemic. While amidst these conditions, trying to find that light at the end of a seemingly endless tunnel of fear, happiness and joy can seem like an impossible task but it is not. And it is essential for the preservation of our mental as well as our physical health and well-being. But as I have been sitting at home in my self-imposed quarantine I remembered something, a book actually, that I wrote a few years ago. The title of that book is Live Die Live Again. Upon reflection I have come to realize that very much of what I wrote can help immensely in our current situation. Here is what renown literary journalist, Elizabeth Kerrigan had to say about Live Die Live Again in her review .

Ron Irwin flipping off Covid 19 with a tee shirt he designed. Credit Kimberly Irwin

BOOK REVIEW by Elizabeth Kerrigan

LIVE, DIE, LIVE AGAIN!

By Ron Irwin

It took much longer for this reviewer to read, Live, Die, Live Again! than anticipated. After all this book is a call to A-C-T-I-O-N! I plan to read it again and again. Almost immediately I began to take notes, many notes, there’s a lot going on here. So get ready, it’s gonna be a bumpy ride!

This book will serve as a worthy bible to those wanting to embrace sobriety, regardless of the addiction, be it food, (yes, food can be a drug of choice), drugs or alcohol.

Seagull over San Diego Harbor Photo Credit Ron Irwin

Ron’s childhood memories swing between neglect and humor. His recall is nothing short of remarkable in it’s detail, and yet at an early age he seems to have been able to take it all in stride seeming downright adult as he meanders along viewing it all with a jaundiced eye.

As his young life continues to deteriorate, neither parent overly involved, luck intervened by way of his aunt Merle, who suggested he be placed at Arden Shore, a place for disadvantaged youngsters that was created by the wealthiest members of the community. Ron says, “Arden Shores allowed him to escape his parents without being homeless.”

His stay at Arden Shore continued through adolescence. Despite the occasional fall from Grace, he had the advantage of partaking in some outstanding travel experiences that would include meeting a young Senator, Jack Kennedy. This was the beginning of a life that would include chance meetings of the rich and famous.

After leaving Arden Shore he joined the Marines. The young man was drawn to adventure and he found it everywhere he went. Explicably, drawn to all things Asian, his time as a marine allowed him to follow this passion. This lucky man found love with a sweet, beautiful, Philippine wife. They have been married more than 20-years and have beautiful children and grandchildren.

Ron Irwin in ICU Photo credit Nenita Irwin

DEATH-DEFYING ACT II

Everything changed on December 18, 2012. He stopped breathing! His face hit the floor! He was dead! And home alone! As he stopped breathing he had managed to hit 911 on his cell phone. It was nothing short of a miracle that the Burbank Fire Department received that call. They came to his home broke down the door and got him to Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center. The fact that he survived is a remarkable story in itself.

Irwin is a man who is cleverly iron and grimly humorous, replete with snappy answers. As a friend, I say he is inimitable and indomitable. His friend Carl Bernstein says, “He has a spirit borne of massive inner strength.” And he has managed here to prove it in his death-defying Act II to come face-to-face through brutal honesty and insight to write down what he had to do and what changes he had to make to shed a huge amount of weight, give up his cigars and booze and live again for those who love him and to accept the love and support of his family. Not easy for a Marine! He has claimed and embraced a new way of life.

Book Cover Photo credit Ron Irwin

As I said before, Live, Die, Live Again is a call to action. I can’t wait to read it again. It is in the end, a life well lived.

There you have it. So since we can’t go to the pub for a drink or even out to see a movie you may well be best served to get a copy of this book and read it rather than watching the endless panic driven news on American television these days. Just click on the link below and begin the process of turning darkness and despair into hope, faith and happiness.

Live, Die, Live Again