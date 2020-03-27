Suggestions for Managing Stress in the time of Covid 19

With telecommuting professedly on the rise, it is inevitable that we will each eventually have to face the stress accompanied with our new “normal.” Thankfully, the experts at the Kripalu Center for Yoga & Health have been busy curating ways to combat this stress and simultaneously alleviate anxiety.

For those of us already coping with heightened levels of stress, Kripalu’s top five “Stress Busters” are the validation we needed to allow ourselves to take a step back and examine the bigger picture.

Express what’s going on. Expressing what you’re feeling releases tension. Find creative outlets, such as writing or drawing, to move that stressful energy.

Be in the present. Worrying about the future causes stress. Notice what’s going on right now, at this very moment, not what your mind is telling you.

Make a list. Examine your specific stressors and write them down. Look at them through new perspectives once you’re done listing them.

Notice. Pause, breathe, and notice your thoughts and sensations. Allow your feelings to be present.

Let go of self-judgement. Feel what you feel with self-compassion and lack of judgement.

These suggestions are among the many others Kripalu offers on their website. Consider this your virtual *sigh of relief,* and head over to Kripalu’s blog for more information on maintaining serene mindfulness at home.

Lovely thoughts for travel now and later

RVC Outdoor Destinations Offers Great Alternatives for Family Vacations during this time of concern for Covid-19 exposure. Let your imagination begin your journey.

Don’t go stir crazy this spring and summer because you can’t fly to your favorite beach or theme park! Take this opportunity to get back to nature and tune in to good quality family time at one of the 8 RVC Outdoor Destinations across the country!

RVC Outdoor Destinations offers families resort-like amenities in beautiful and natural settings away from large crowds and the hustle and bustle of the city with opportunity for very little interaction with others.

Families can book cottages, yurts, RV sites, or traditional tent sites online and enjoy remote check-in to keep human contact to a minimum. Of course, RVC Outdoor Destinations’ friendly staff members are continually informed and trained on CDC guidelines, safety measures, and cleanliness standards if you decide to check-in traditionally or need something from the lodges.

When families stay at an RVC Outdoor Destination they enjoy the following benefits

Neighbors are well beyond the distance of 6 feet suggested by CDC guidelines to reduce the risk of infection.

Online reservations, payment and remote check-in allows families to check-in without interacting with others if desired.

Families can sanitize their own travel environments and accommodations to their liking and as needed.

RVC Outdoor Destinations locations are within a day’s drive for a large majority of Americans, allowing them to avoid airports, airplanes, hotels, and other public transportation and lodging options.

RVC Outdoor Destinations are located in rural environments outside of larger urban environments where people are concentrated, and infection is more likely.

RVC Outdoor Destinations offer wholesome and fun environments where children are more likely to entertain themselves with physical activity rather than with electronic devices.

RVC Outdoor Destinations offer the ability to connect to Wifi and cable television if desired to check in on the rest of the world.

Vacationers staying at an RVC property may enjoy a luxury near-hotel experience amid their ideal outdoor environment with free cable and Wi-Fi, fire pits, friendly concierge service, community lodges, swimming pools, playgrounds, coffee, beer and wine offerings, grab-and-go food, and more! Plus, RVC resorts offer a wide array of outdoor activities:swimming in onsite pools,kayaking, canoeing, boating, trail hiking, mountain biking, charter fishing, and zip lining.

Catherine’s Landing RV Resort, Hot Springs, Arkansas –

Garden of the Gods RV Resort, Colorado Springs, Colorado

Lake Raystown Resort, Entriken, Pennsylvania

Live Oak Landing, Freeport, Florida

Mountain Springs Cabins, Asheville, North Carolina

Pine Mountain RV Resort, Pine Mountain, Georgia

Yosemite RV Resort, Coarsegold, California

Medina Highpoint Resort, Medina Texas

www.rvcoutdoors.com for more information.

