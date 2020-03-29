Coffee – So Many Options Beyond the Typical Cup of Joe

Whether your choice of coffee is instant, brewed in a machine or via a pod or if you would rather wait in line for whatever your choice is, coffee is without a doubt a staple of the American day.

Caliva recently launched Soul Grind, a new hemp-based CBD (hCBD) infused cold brew coffee broad-spectrum hCBD, unsweetened cold brew coffee. Caliva, the leading consumer brand in cannabis, is one of the first vertically-integrated cannabis companies to bring its own hCBD beverage to consumers.

“Our goal with Soul Grind was to create a CBD infused Ready-to-Drink cold brew coffee that offers the best functional effects from both CBD and caffeine – calm energy without the jitters,” said Chris Cuvelier, Caliva Head of Beverage. “Soul Grind is redefining what it means to get energy from a beverage. Anyone who has consumed coffee or an energy drink on a regular basis knows what it feels like to get a jolt of caffeinated energy; you’re more awake, alert, and sometimes jittery or anxious if you have too much of it. The energy you get from Soul Grind is completely different. The balance from the combination of 100mg of caffeine plus the CBD is a truly unique feeling that doesn’t exist in any ready-to-drink beverage products out there today. People who drink Soul Grind will feel uplifted and energized from the caffeine, yet simultaneously calm and chill so they can focus and ultimately perform in their daily lives.”

Soul Grind is available in Black, Mexican Chocolate and Vanilla flavors with each 8 ounce can being comprised of organic cold brew with 100 mg caffeine and 10mg broad-spectrum hCBD – a delicate formula deliberately designed to balance the energizing effects of caffeine with calming hCBD. Broad-spectrum hCBD implements a holistic approach to extraction, which embraces the synergistic “entourage” effect, maintaining the beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes found within the plant, while removing the psychoactive THC. This method allows Soul Grind to utilize more components of the plant, providing the consumer with further enhanced benefits than CBD isolate. Additionally, Soul Grind’s hCBD is infused using micro-emulsion technology that allows for maximum absorption, ensuring the consumer enjoys the optimal benefits of hCBD. If you are looking for a twist to your everyday coffee with some wonderful added benefits along with great taste, give Soul Grind a try. For more information, visit: Soul Grind

Bringing coffee and alcohol together is a dream come true for some people and Cafe Agave made that dream come true with their Spiked Cold Brew. With any pairing you might not be used to the flavor is the first thing you want to make sure was done right, each flavor lives up to not only the coffee end, but the spike portion of the name as well. The cold brewed coffee that is used in Spiked Cold Brew was made for this drink and the flavors include: Vanilla Cinnamon, Caffe Mocha, Espresso Shot and Salted Caramel.

These are not not your typical combination that does not live up to the name, the cold brew is a very high end coffee and each flavor really shines through and each bottle comes in at a whopping 12.5% Alc/Vol. This is a truly tasty and memorable drink to enjoy anytime of the day. For more information, visit: Spiked Cold Brew

Cafe Agave

For the cocktail lover who enjoys a coffee twist, Grand Brulot is comprised of the finest ‘eaux de vie’ from a blend of Ugni Blanc & Colombard grapes from its single-estate which is then crafted into an elegant 80 proof VSOP Cognac that sits to age for 4-5 years. To complete the flavor experience, 100% Robusta Ecuadorian coffee bean essence is extracted and blended with brandy to meld for a couple of months before it is blended with the VSOP Cognac. The final product, with its equivalent of one shot of espresso per serving, is superlative; a real crowd-pleaser that works beautifully in all sort of drinks for a variety of occasions. In the 18th century, the French introduced the concept of spiking their coffee with brandy to create a digestif, and Grand Brulot revived that custom with a new recipe, uniting VSOP Cognac with its choice of the rich Robusta Coffee from Ecuador. Grand Brulot also pays tribute to a New Orleans specialty of the same name which still serves up it’s beautiful blue hot flame around town. For more information, visit: Grand Brulot