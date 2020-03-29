Otherworld Online Entertainment-Escape Covid-19 Confinement

Looking for lightness and levity or science fiction and fantasy? Otherworld Theatre voted Best new Theater Company in 2016 Reader’s Poll has you covered.



They are now graciously offering a host of selections in high quality digital format from their live theater to binge online at binge online.

Stupid Shakespeare Company’s PickleRicickles because of the Covid-19 pandemic, unfortunately, closed early . It can now be seen by subscription on Patreon. Fans rejoice: You Tube, Twitch, and Facebook are also including brand new company stage productions, comedy sketches, stand-up, and dark, doom, gloom dramatic readings. There is everything from farcical Hobbits in “The Nerdy Nosh” making Lembas Bread, Out On A Whim’s Improvised Dungeons and Dragons tales, to a reading of Edgar Allen Poe’s The Masque of the Red Death by Nathan Randall Miller, OTW’s Artistic Associate. Warning: Perhaps a tale, too portent, to our current climate.

Tiffany Keane, founder and artistic director, of Otherworld Theatre Company, in 2012 identified with Sci-Fi heroes growing up. She found solace reading Science Fiction because the characters were also outsiders in their own communities. She embraces this fiction and shares it with the world so that we can all learn how to deal with the monsters in our own lives through story telling diplomacy. All mainstage tickets are pay-what-you-can, allowing for a diverse patronage. The stated mission of OTC, a non-profit arts organization, is to bring theatrical experience to the science fiction and fantasy genres.

Graphics Courtesy of Whitefire Theatre

Another company Ensemble Member, Stephen Dale, describes the OTC storytelling as the moral equivalent of the Greek and Egyptian mythologies. The plays are situated in colorful, spectacular worlds presenting us with real moral, cultural dilemmas that have social implications we must confront.

Mary-Kate Arnold, Ensemble Member & Literary Director, likes fantasy and escapism, and who does not need that now. She believes art is made to mirror a different world, so we can make sense of this world.

Bennett Bottaro, Ensemble Member & Managing Director, relates that Super Heroes, Fantasy Novels, and Star Wars were his bread and butter growing up and kept him from being bored with real-life.

Christian Isley, Ensemble Member, espouses that most good science fiction addresses a social moral issue illustrating a point that on reflection the audience afterward has the “Wow” reaction. According to him, even Star Wars is a classic morality drama demonstrated through its characters we identify with.

Whitefire Theatre’s Latest – Live Streaming a Past Live Performance – Graphics Courtesy of Whitefire Theatre

Sawyer Heppes, Ensemble Member & Public Relations Director, thinks Otherworld Theater Company tells stories beyond what we would never see anywhere else beyond literature, stage, or film. It is so magical. The science progresses is incomprehensible beyond things that we have even been able to achieve. OTC is able to create new characters and creatures every day that we would never be able to encounter otherwise. So if he can insert himself into those worlds, he says, “Game On.”

Elliott Sowards, Ensemble Member & Literary Manager, makes a point that nobody else is trying to do Science Fiction and Fantasy theater and skeptics believe it is impossible to stage. Elliott thinks that is ridiculous. Otherworld Theater proves he is correct by this company’s creativity and imagination they do this successfully.

Please check them out online until they are able to return to their two-stage facility at 3914 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60613

Phone: (773) 857-2116