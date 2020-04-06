PASSOVER IN QUARANTINE: WHY IS THIS PASSOVER DIFFERENT FROM ALL OTHER PASSOVERS?

Passover is the holiday when Jews throughout the world get together to celebrate the exodus from Egypt. It’s a time when we reflect on what it means to be free and we retell the Passover story, the magid, as a way to provoke new questions, to educate the youngest family members, and to keep the history alive.

This year, Jews are challenged with a different kind of Passover. Families are separated from one another and many of the traditions associated with the holiday, like welcoming strangers, are not possible and are certainly not advisable. The Passover dinner, the Seder, which initiates the holiday will have to be configured in a different way.



Seder Plate and Haggdah, Photo: Marcia Ferstenfeld

Passover is from April 8-16. How should we celebrate this year?

Importantly, we need to celebrate Passover. Passover refers to the final plague passing over the Jewish families in the days of Egypt. This year, we pray to have Passover relieve us from the plague of corona virus. Our virtual Seders won’t be the same and they won’t be perfect. But the Passover story is an important one about resilience and success, and this year the freedoms we cherish matter more than ever. We can rely on our memories of Passovers past to guide us as we modify and adapt to our current reality.



Matzo, Photo: Meryl Pearlstein

The first Seder will be held on the evening of April 8, with many families celebrating a second one as well on April 9.



Making It Happen



This year, you’ll need to be a bit tech-savvy to bring the family together. The easiest way is via Zoom, the online meeting software that allows multiple people to be online at the same time. Download it onto your computer or phone from https://zoom.us/ or with the Zoom app and you’ll be ready to go. Then, someone can invite each participant with a link to join the meeting, or, in this case, the Seder. Click to join with video and sound and you’ll soon see everyone on your screen.



A Lennox Seder Plate, Photo: Marcia Ferstenfeld

In addition to having someone coordinate the invitations, you’ll need to appoint someone to take charge of the order of the Seder, similar to how it would be done if you were sitting around a family table in one room. That person, the leader, will then call on participants to read sections from the Haggadah, which sets forth the order of the Seder and its contents, or ask attendees to comment on questions that will personalize the Seder for your family.

Recipes, Photo: Marcia Ferstenfeld

What Does a Seder Mean Right Now



In these unprecedented times, the Seder lends itself to many applications to the present. For example, when you discuss the ten plagues that Moses invoked on the Egyptians to convince Pharaoh to allow the Jews religious freedom , you might want to relate the plagues to what is happening right now with a different set of plagues: the plague of disease, the plague of scarcity of food and supplies, the plague of unemployment and so on.

Photo: B.Keer



The Four Cups of Wine take on new importance this year, too. Wine was considered a royal drink in the past, and hence drinking wine meant that you were free. While there is no concrete reason why we drink four cup at a Seder (or even three or two), we still need to remind ourselves that we are free, even though it may not seem that way right now. No one will argue that wine this year will also help us relax and recline (as you’re supposed to on Passover) during this difficult time.



There are numerous other opportunities to increase the relevance of the Passover story to our present situation.

Hagadas, Photo: B. Keer



A Seder by the Books

The contents of the Seder (which means order), can be found by downloading any number of Haggadot (try https://www.haggadot.com/clip-search for some suggestions or how to make your own). The Haggadah will help you track through the Seder’s dozen or so steps: