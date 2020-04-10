Maha Organic Hard Seltzer – A Seltzer Like No Other

Hard seltzer drinks have become all the rage in the past year and it is hard not to see new entries joining into the category at a dizzying pace. Often that leads to copycats or a so-so product. Enter Golden Road Brewing founder Meg Gill into the category and you are bound to get something a little different. Meg truly delivered with her Maha Organic Hard Seltzer brand that truly sets itself apart from the rest.

“Maha means ‘great’ or ‘to become great’ in Sanskrit and, at Maha, we believe there is greatness in everyone. Whether you’re searching for products with the best ingredients, getting outside to sweat a bit, or competing in your sport, Maha is the perfect reset for those who strive for more,” Meg said.

Year of working in the beer industry allowed Meg to see the wide range of ingredients and how creative the industry had become. That helped inspire her to take the hard seltzer drink to a truly elevated level.

“I swam competitively for many years and have always maintained an active lifestyle; wellness is a top priority for me. While traveling the country filming Beerland I witnessed homebrewers using unique ingredients like cascara and sea salt and was inspired by the notion of creating a beverage, outside of beer, that was built for the athlete in all of us. So, for Maha, that meant taking the extra step to achieve USDA organic certification and adding a unique blend of vitamins and minerals. Most importantly, we wanted it to taste really good – the real fruit juice gives it a bursting crisp finish,” Meg said.

Maha Organic Hard Seltzer goes beyond the typical hard seltzer that generally hits you with a lot artificial flavors. Maha comes in three flavors: tangerine yuzu, that hits with a citrus aroma right out of the can then you taste the wonderful combination of tangerine and yuzu. Raspberry is just that, all subtly sweet raspberry with a very natural flavor throughout. Finally, black cherry which gives you the more rich and powerful flavor of the darker cherry, another wonderful crisp flavor to enjoy with every sip. Maha was built by and for athletes with a proprietary blend of vitamins and minerals including potassium, calcium, and magnesium.

“It’s safe to say, hard seltzer is here to stay. When developing Maha, we saw a white space in the market for a hard seltzer specifically catered to the wellness-balanced lifestyle. Now more than ever people are aware of what they are putting into their bodies, so we offer full-label transparency with organic ingredients you can pronounce,” Meg said.

If you like the idea of what a hard seltzer is meant to be but you have yet to find anything that lives up to the billing, give Maha Organic Hard Seltzer. It really doesn’t matter what the surrounding or occasion is, Maha offers up a unique version of a Hard Seltzer that is flavorable and truly different than all the rest.

For more information, visit: Maha