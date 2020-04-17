The AUDITORIUM THEATRE Offers – AT HOME WITH THE AUDITORIUM LIVE WEEKLY VIDEO SERIES

There is a good chance that you don’t have an event outside your home on Sunday nights at 6:00 PM, at least for several weeks. The Auditorium Theatre has you covered. Read on to see the wonderful offerings that can be yours- on Sundays and other days.

STREAMING ON FACEBOOK LIVE @ 6PM ON SUNDAY, APRIL 19

WHO AND WHAT: The Auditorium Theatre’s weekly video series, At Home With the Auditorium, brings performers from the Auditorium Theatre community into viewers’ homes while the theatre is closed to the public. The Sunday, April 19 installment of the series features soul singer and Chicago native Katie Kadan, a finalist on season 17 of The Voice. Kadan, a versatile artist who can perform a variety of styles – from soul to pop to blues – will be covering songs by some of the legendary artists who have appeared on the Auditorium’s stage. For more information about Kadan, visit her website here.

WHO AND WHAT: The Auditorium Theatre’s weekly video series, At Home With the Auditorium, brings performers from the Auditorium Theatre community into viewers’ homes while the theatre is closed to the public. The Sunday, April 19 installment of the series features soul singer and Chicago native Katie Kadan, a finalist on season 17 of The Voice. Kadan, a versatile artist who can perform a variety of styles – from soul to pop to blues – will be covering songs by some of the legendary artists who have appeared on the Auditorium’s stage. For more information about Kadan, visit her website here.

WHERE: Auditorium Theatre’s Facebook Live

WHEN: Sunday, April 19 @ 6PM

WHY: Although the Auditorium Theatre community can’t be together in person at the moment, the theatre’s board and staff are still devoted to connecting with Chicago and beyond. The At Home With the Auditorium series highlights performers from the Auditorium’s past, present, and future. Each performance will be archived on the Auditorium Theatre’s social media pages for those unable to watch live each week. Participating artists, many of whom have had shows and tours canceled, will be compensated for their participation in the series.

Auditorium Theatre, photo by Erik Marthaler

About The Auditorium Theatre

The Auditorium Theatre, located at 50 E Ida B Wells Dr at Roosevelt University in Chicago, is an Illinois, not-for-profit organization committed to presenting the finest in international, cultural, community, and educational programming to all of Chicago and beyond as The Theatre for the People. The organization also is committed to the continued restoration and preservation of the National Historic Landmark.

The Auditorium Theatre 2019-20 Season is made possible in part with support from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Illinois Arts Council, and the Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel. Chicago Magazine is the official magazine sponsor. For more information about programming, volunteer, and donor opportunities or theatre tours, please call 312.341.2310 or visit AuditoriumTheatre.org.

This week, the Auditorium Theatre is launching two online series, plus additional online content, while the theatre is closed to the public due to COVID-19. Every Sunday at 6PM on Facebook Live, the theatre will host the At Home with the Auditorium Series, highlighting Auditorium artists from the past, present, and future. Every Wednesday at noon, the theatre will present #AudTalk, a video version of the Auditorium’s podcast, showcasing the theatre’s history, the companies that perform at the Auditorium, and programs such as the Hearts to Art summer camp or ADMIT ONE, a free ticketing program. For all of the theatre’s online offerings at this time, visit AuditoriumTheatre.org.

Auditorium Theatre, photo by Arturo Gonzalez

“While we cannot currently gather at the Auditorium Theatre to experience the power of live performance, now more than ever it is important to create opportunities to remind us all of the transformative power of performing arts,” says Rich Regan, Auditorium Theatre CEO. “We hope the At Home with the Auditorium and #AudTalk Series will keep the Auditorium and the artists who perform on our stage in the hearts and minds of arts supporters everywhere as we all deal with the impact of COVID-19.”

Auditorium Theatre, photo by Karl Solano

Viewers can tune in on Facebook Live every Sunday at 6PM for short performances in the At Home with the Auditorium Series. Each performance will be archived on the Auditorium Theatre’s social media pages for those unable to watch live each week. Participating artists, many of whom have had shows and tours canceled, will be compensated for their participation in the series.

On Sunday, April 5, At Home at the Auditorium will feature Too Hot to Handel: The Jazz-Gospel Messiah soloists Alfreda Burke and Rodrick Dixon as they perform selections from their Broadway, classical, and opera repertoire. The first performance in the series featured singer and actor Sophie Grimm, who appeared at the Auditorium in Ella and Lena: The Ladies and Their Music (2017) and Chicago Celebrates Sondheim! (2019). Grimm performed a selection of works by Stephen Sondheim to honor the legendary composer on March 22, 2020, his 90thbirthday.

Every Wednesday at noon, the theatre will host #AudTalk, a series of video chats. #AudTalk will be posted on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram, in addition to podcast platforms such as Apple Podcasts and SoundCloud. The first episode of #AudTalk aired on April 1 and featured a conversation with Auditorium Theatre CEO Regan.

In addition to the two weekly video series, the Auditorium is sharing the theatre’s heralded history on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter using the hashtag #ThisDayattheAud. The theatre is also encouraging the public to share their favorite Auditorium memories using the hashtag #AudMemories, which will be posted on the theatre’s website and social media pages. The theatre is sending the “Keeping Up with the Auditorium” newsletter every Friday, highlighting these initiatives, as well as video clips and photos from past events and shows. Readers may join the mailing list here.

The Auditorium Theatre 2019-20 Season is made possible in part with support from the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Illinois Arts Council, and the Palmer House, a Hilton Hotel. Chicago Magazine is the official magazine sponsor. For more information about programming, volunteer, and donor opportunities or theatre tours, please call 312.341.2310 or visit AuditoriumTheatre.org. For a complete listing of events at the Auditorium Theatre, please click here.

Auditorium Theatre, photos by Karl Solano and Arturo Gonzalez.