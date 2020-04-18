The Ultimate Collection of “Selfies” by America’s Leading Artists-1901 through 2015

It is true that the Coronavirus has altered lives in terrible ways but through the magic of the internet there are some unexpected and remarkable opportunities. Orchestras, operas, plays, classes in Yoga, Pilates, Ballet and more offer free streaming or videos. And here, for your viewing pleasure is art work that most of us might not be able to see in person. Enjoy!

Eye to I video

Eye to I brings together the work of major artists of the 20th and 21st centuries, at the Boca Raton Museum of Art. The powerful works are from every decade, starting in 1901 and continuing through 2015.



The Museum’s website will provide links to new ongoing activities here, including live interactive streaming and tips for parents that will be created daily on the Boca Raton Museum of Art’s Facebook page and Instagram (#BocaMuseumatHome, #museumfromhome, and #BocaMuseumfromHome).

At a time when millions of selfies are posted every day and identity is proving to be more fluid, this exhibition from the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery shines a new light on self-portraiture and representation.





The term self-conscious takes on a whole new meaning in today’s social media era.



Elaine de Kooning Self-Portrait. Oil on Masonite (1946). National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution

The show was created to commemorate the National Portrait Gallery’s 50th anniversary, celebrating the artists who make the NPG Collection so extraordinary.

The Museum has launched a new series of free Online Community Initiatives for all ages, including Keep Kids Smart with ART that will aim to help parents and their children who are home from school.



These free Online Community Initiatives will also reach out to seniors who are keeping social distance and who might feel isolated.











Mirror, Mirror; Mulatta Seeking Inner Negress II by Alison Saar. Woodcut on chine-collé (2015). National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution Early works include: Edward Steichen, Edward Hopper, and composer George Gershwin, who was also a painter.



More recent works include: Ana Mendieta, Chuck Close, Lois Dodd, Maria Magdalena Campos-Pons and Alison Saar. Lee Simonson Self-Portrait. Oil on canvas (c. 1912). National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution. Gift of Karl and Jody Simonson; Frame conserved with funds from the Smithsonian Women’s Committee The show was organized by the Chief Curator of the National Portrait Gallery at the Smithsonian, Dr. Brandon Brame Fortune.Eye to I showcases 60 works in a variety of styles and media ranging from caricatures to photographs, from colorful watercolors to dramatic paintings and time-based media. The exhibition traces the process, from gazing into the mirror to looking into the camera; from painted and drawn surfaces to mechanical reproductions such as prints and photographs; from static forms to video. The exhibition aims for balanced representation of people at different points in their life journey – including death, such as the image shown below: Self Portrait with Grey Cat.

This was the last self-portrait by Fritz Scholder before his passing. The painting (below) was made in 2003, when the artist was battling complications brought on by diabetes. Self Portrait with Grey Cat, 2003, by Fritz Scholder. Acrylic on canvas (2003). National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution©2003 Estate of Fritz ScholderThe dark, moody canvas (above) features the artist boldly facing the viewer as he leans on his cane.



His eyes are covered by tinted glasses, and the tubes from his oxygen tank are visibly running from his nose to the ambiguously shadowy floor, which has been described as a reference to the “shadow of death.” In 1975, Alice Neel began her shocking, endearing, and utterly unconventional self-portrait that took her five years to complete. She foreshadowed by decades the use of “this is the real me” selfies to challenge gender and body-image stereotypes. Neel took on the history of male artists depicting nude women and flipped it around completely, with absolute control of her image. Alice Neel Self-Portrait. Oil on canvas (1980). National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution © Estate of Alice NeelAn unflinching challenge to the centuries-old convention of idealized femininity, Alice Neel’s self-portrait is openly accepting of her aging body. James A. Porter founded the field of African American art history. He chaired Howard University’s Art Department and directed the university’s art gallery from 1953 until his death in 1970. He studied in France, Cuba, and Haiti and traveled in West Africa, Egypt, and Brazil. These trips abroad impacted his work, including his self- portrait which conveys the influence of Parisian artists. James Amos Porter Self-Portrait. Oil on canvas (1957). National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution. Gift of Dorothy Porter Wesley In his sinewy Self Portrait with Rita, Thomas Hart Benton evokes the type of posturing so prevalent on Instagram today. He was fascinated with Hollywood and channeled his inner movie star (the artist had recently seen Douglas Fairbanks in the 1924 film, The Thief of Baghdad). Self-Portrait with Rita, by Thomas Hart Benton. Oil on canvas (c. 1924). National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution. Gift of Mr. and Mrs. Jack H. Mooney Roger Shimomura’s monumental work, Shimomura Crossing the Delaware, is also a highlight. During World War II, Shimomura and his family were imprisoned at an internment camp, where they became familiar with the widespread xenophobia taking place at that time during the 1940s. Shimomura Crossing the Delaware, by Roger Shimomura. Acrylic on canvas (2010). National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution. Acquired through the generosity of Raymond L. Ocampo Jr., Sandra Oleksy Ocampo, and Robert P. Ocampo © 2010, Roger ShimomuraIn the painting, Shimomura cast himself as George Washington and replaced the Revolutionary soldiers with Samurai warriors, while a silhouette of the original painting by Emanuel Leutze haunts the background. “These individuals have approached self-portraiture at various points in history and using different tools, but their representations ─ especially when seen together ─ all raise important questions about self-perception and self-reflection,” said Brandon Brame Fortune, chief curator, Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery. “Some artists reveal intimate details of their inner lives through self-portraiture, while others use the genre to obfuscate their private selves or invent alter egos.” Dr. Brandon Brame FortuneChief Curator of the National Portrait GalleryEye to I: Self-Portraits from the National Portrait Gallery features a richly illustrated companion volume with an introduction by Brandon Brame Fortune and nearly 150 insightful entries on key self-portraits in the museum’s collection. The book was published by the National Portrait Gallery in association with Hirmer Publishers, and is distributed by the University of Chicago Press. Lois Dodd Self-Portrait. Oil on Masonite (1989). National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution. Gift of Rebecca Mitchell and Ben Harris. Eye to I is presented concurrently with the exhibition Edward Steichen: In Exaltation of Flowers. In Exaltation of Flowers: Petunia, Caladium, Budleya, by Edward Jean Steichen Tempera and gold leaf on canvas (c. 1910-1913).The seven large Art Nouveau panels – ten feet tall each – were painted by Steichen from 1911- 1914 for the Park Avenue townhouse of Eugene Meyer and his wife Agnes but were never installed. After a number of owners, including the Museum of Modern Art, they ended up in the collection of Art Bridges. The murals are inspired in part by Maurice Maeterlinck’s book, The Intelligence of Flowers, and depict Isadora Duncan, Mercedes de Cordoba, Katharine Rhoades, Marion Beckett and others, along with their floral counterparts.