Las Vegas’ Mondays Dark to Host Telethon April 27th

Live Stream Event to Benefit Las Vegas Entertainment Community Partnering with The Actors Fund.

Charitable variety show, Mondays Dark , will partner with The Actors Fund , to raise funds for the Las Vegas entertainment community through a telethon event held from 5 – 11 p.m. PST on Monday, April 27, 2020.

Mark Shunock and Brad Garrett will be on stage for the telethon Photo courtesy Ira Kuzma

Las Vegas residents and communities across the country are invited to enjoy a night of entertainment starring both local Las Vegas entertainers and nationally recognized headliners including Brad Garrett, Joey Fatone, Dot Marie Jones, Jon Taffer, Clint Holmes, John DiDomenico, Murray Sawchuck, cast members from Cirque Du Soleil and others. The star-studded performances will be broadcast free of charge on the Mondays Dark website and all their social platforms.

Will the POTUS be at the telethon? Na, John DiDomenico will be there Photo courtesy John DiDomenico



In an effort to provide relief to the Las Vegas entertainment community which includes actors, dancers, musicians, magicians, crew members, and comedians whose shows have been cancelled amid the coronavirus epidemic,

Clint Holmes Photo courtesy Mondays Dark

Mondays Dark will donate 100 percent of funds raised to the local entertainment community through The Actors Fund. Those interested in donating may visit Mondays Dark. A complete lineup of entertainers for the evening will be announced in the coming week.

Murray the Magician Photo courtesy Murray Sawchuck

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with an amazing organization that does so much for the entertainment community,” said entertainer and creator of Mondays Dark, Mark Shunock. “The Actors Fund is not a household name in Las Vegas like it is in Los Angeles and New York, and I hope Mondays Dark can help change that. Whether you work backstage, in wardrobe, dance, sing, act, The Actors Fund can help you.”

Members of the Las Vegas entertainment community seeking assistance are encouraged to visit The Actors Fund .

“Thank you to Mark and everyone at Mondays Dark for demonstrating the creativity of the entertainment community in action and cooperation at its best,” said The Actors Fund chairman, Brian Stokes Mitchell. “This generosity will help ensure The Actors Fund will be there for those in need in the performing arts and entertainment industry in the Las Vegas community.”

To stream the live event, visit M o n d a y s D a r k . or follow any of the Mondays Dark social media platforms.

About Mondays Dark and The Space:

Mondays Dark was founded in November 2013 by entertainer and philanthropist Mark Shunock. Shunock’s goal was to provide the community with a sizzling mix of entertainment, music and comedy while supporting local charities includig but ot limited to Opportunity Village, Nevada SPCA, Orion Cancer Foundation, Keep Memory Alive, AFAN Aid for Aids of Nevada, and Habitat for Humanity.

Since its launch, Mondays Dark has raised over $1 million for Las Vegas charities, one event at a time, one ticket at a time. The Space is Vegas’ community driven, charity based arts complex consisting of a 3000 square foot raw performance/event space, Black Box Theatre, Rehearsal Studio, Pod Cast Studio, and a Piano Bar. Since opening, it has hosted Tony Winners, Grammy Winners, fashion shows and birthday parties. For additional information on Mondays Dark, or The Space, visit Mondays Dark or T h e S p a c e and follow on social media @mondaysdark or @thespacelv.

About The Actors Fund:

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services.