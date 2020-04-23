Caesars All-New Free NFL DRAFT PICK’EM Online Game

As the first-ever Official Casino Sponsor of the National Football League, Caesars Entertainment is proud to introduce the all-new NFL Draft Pick’em Online Game. From now through the start of the NFL Draft—Thursday, April 23— contestants will compete to win Super Bowl LV tickets, trips to Las Vegas to see a Raiders game and more by competing against other participants to correctly predict first round picks.

“With the NFL Draft no longer taking place in Las Vegas due to COVID-19, we still wanted to offer everyone a fun and interactive way to be a part of the action while they’re at home,” said Caesars Entertainment Chief Marketing Officer, Chris Holdren. “The all-new NFL Draft Pick’em online game is the perfect blend of entertainment to enhance the experience of seeing the next generation of NFL stars selected by their teams.”

How to play? Visit Caesars.com/DraftPickEm and attempt to pick the perfect first round Draft from a pool of 100 prospects for a chance to win:

1st Place – Two tickets to Super Bowl LV, plus $2,500 for travel accommodations

2nd – 4th Places – Two tickets to a 2020 Las Vegas Raiders home game and a two-night hotel stay

5th – 9th Places – $500 NFLShop.com Gift Card

Players can also test their skills as a running back, quarterback and wide receiver in arcade games for even more chances to win prizes.

Tune in to the 2020 NFL Draft on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC starting Thursday, April 23rd at 8pm ET. This year’s Draft will feature an extra special element, incorporating a three-day fundraiser which will benefit six charities and their COVID-19 relief efforts. The “Draft-A-Thon” will raise funds for these charities and pay tribute to healthcare workers and first responders. The fundraiser will be featured during the Draft and will raise funds for the following nonprofit organizations selected by the NFL Foundation: the American Red Cross, CDC Foundation’s All of Us, Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, the Salvation Army, and United Way. For more information and to donate, visit: http://www.nfl.com/Relief.

Caesars Entertainment has been the first-ever Official Casino Sponsor of the NFL since January of 2019. This multi-year sponsorship focuses on Caesars providing unique experiences for NFL fans, like the NFL Draft Pick’em Online Game.

RULES: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to residents of the U.S. and DC who are 21+. Promotion Period begins on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 12:00 a.m. PT and ends on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Sponsor: Caesars Enterprise Services, LLC. The NFL Entities (as defined in the Official Rules) have not offered or sponsored this promotion in any way. Click here for complete Official Rules. Must be 21 years or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling, and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment is one of the world’s most diversified casino-entertainment providers and the most geographically diverse U.S. casino-entertainment company. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s® and Horseshoe® brand names. Caesars Entertainment’s portfolio also includes the Caesars Entertainment UK family of casinos. Caesars Entertainment is focused on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of great service, excellent products, unsurpassed distribution, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.