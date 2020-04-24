Las Vegas Entertainers Record Original Song “Needing Each Other”  Raising Money for Local Community Relief Fund

Vegas Performers Provide Messages of Hope and Optimism

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of members of the Las Vegas entertainment community have banded together to record an inspirational new song, “Needing Each Other.”

The song was written and produced by Keith Thompson (Musical Director of the Las Vegas company of “Jersey Boys,” Creator/Director of The Cocktail Cabaret and Founder/Host of The Composers Showcase at The Smith Center

It was co-produced by Alan Glist and Kathi Glist of Glist Entertainment, Inc. producers of “Menopause The Musical”® and The Bronx Wanderers at Harrah’s Las Vegas and THOMAS JOHN: CELEBRITY PSYCHIC MEDIUM at Caesars Palace,

The song’s accompanying video features messages of hope and optimism from well-known entertainers and athletes who are standing in solidarity with each other. The song and video can be seen online on YouTube All of the performers recorded their parts of the song and messages remotely. Video production and editing was provided by Jeff Lester and Jesseca Zwerg of Big Picture Studios, and audio production was provided by Jeff “Bonzai” Caruso of Green Lion Recording Studios Las Vegas.

TCS Entertainment Community Relief Fund Set Up to Assist Out-of-Work Entertainers

Since the Las Vegas Strip went dark in mid-March, hundreds of Las Vegas entertainers have been forced off the stage and sidelined. To help out-of-work performers, musicians and those in the arts and entertainment community who are in need of financial assistance during this difficult time, the TCS Entertainment Community Relief Fund has been established. To donate, visit The Composers Showcase and click on Donations-Relief Fund.

The Composers Showcase has a mission to provide a platform and a forum for composers and lyricists, to share their original music and to encourage new collaborations. Over the 16 years of the Composers Showcase’s existence, and specifically the eight years in Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center, the organization can boast of showcasing not just amazing song-writing, but also some incredible, world-class singers and musicians, all part of the Las Vegas entertainment community, and all generous with their time and their talent.

Now, as the Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected the social and economic health of the entertainment community, members of the Composers Showcase Board of Directors hope to give back to the community.

Non-profit Accepting Donations

As a non-profit 501(c)(3), they are able to accept tax exempt donations. According to Thompson, “We have started a special fund called the TCS Entertainment Community Relief Fund. Those who wish to donate to the fund can do so by clicking on the donation tab above and click on the “Donation-Relief Fund.” You will receive verification of their charitable donation.”

Featured singers on “Needing Each Other” include Vin A., Vinny Adinolfi, Jay Alger, Jassen Allen, Susan Anton, Tony Arias, Brent Barrett, Dennis Blair, Bernie Blanks, Karalyn Clark, Travis Cloer, Douglas Crawford, Jimmy Dennings, Nicole Pryor Dernersesian, Vita Corimbi Drew, Daniel Emmet, Bruce Ewing, Kaylie Foster, Elisa Furr, Gret Menzies Gonzalez, Cherity Harchis, Todd Hart, Bucky Heard, Dr. Richard Hodges, Clint Holmes, Kelly Clinton Holmes, Liz Hyde, Chadwick Johnson, Michelle Johnson, Colte Julian, Randal Keith, Amanda King, Liza Likins, Dana Martin, Krissy Johnson Millstein, Christine Hudman Pardy, Effie Passero, Kevan Patriquin, Ron Remke, David “Dai” Richards, Niki Scalera, Dan Schumann, Giada Valenti, Janien Valentine, Kelly Vohnn, Maren Wade, Jonathan Williams, Valerie Witherspoon, Jaquelyn Holland-Wright and Eric Jordan Young.

The orchestra consists of Philip Fortenberry on piano; John Miceli on drums; Danny Miranda on bass; Lauren Cordell, Rebecca Sabine, Rob Taylor and Sage West on violin; De Ann Letourneau and Yunior Lopez on viola; Lindsey Springer, Moonlight Tran and David Warner on cello; Gary Cordell, Dan Falcone, Gil Kaupp and Wes Marshall on trumpet; Andrew Boostrom and Nathan Tanouye on trombone; Eric Tewalt on saxophone; and Beth Lano on French horn.

Messages of hope on the video were provided by Susan Anton, Australian Bee Gees, Rick Barry, Dennis Bono, Lorraine Hunt Bono, Artie Butler, Carrot Top, Clint and Kelly Clinton- Holmes, Frederick da Silva, Joyce DeWitt, Roy Firestone, Mick Fleetwood, Ronnie Foster, Mat Franco, Spencer Haywood,

Thomas John, John Katsilometes, Frank Marino, Deana Martin, Myron Martin, Bill Medley, Stevie Nicks, Paige O’Hara, Tony Orlando, Chaz Palminteri, Marianne Phoenix, Irwin Raymer and Thunder From Down Under.

KEITH THOMPSON

As a seasoned conductor and musical director, Keith Thompson’s list of professional credits include musical director and conductor for the Las Vegas companies of “Jersey Boys,” “The Producers,” “Hairspray,” and for the North American premiere of the hit musical, “We Will Rock You.”

Thompson was creator, director and producer of The Cocktail Cabaret, which enjoyed a 13-month run at the famed Cleopatra’s Barge in Caesars Palace. He has written and directed for renowned pianist Philip Fortenberry and his popular one-man concert tours of The Hands of Liberace and The Man at the Piano throughout the U.S and China.

Thompson is founder and host of The Composers Showcase, a popular monthly production that features all original music in Myron’s Cabaret Jazz Showroom at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas.

Thompson is also co-composer of “IDAHO! The Comedy-Musical” with long- time collaborator, Buddy Sheffield (“In Living Color”) was presented in a full production at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas in 2016.

GLIST ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

Producers Alan and Kathi Glist (Glist Entertainment, Inc.) began their theatrical producing career with “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Oliver,” “The King & I” and “The Rothschilds.” They followed with their Off Broadway sensation “I Love You You’re Perfect Now Change.”

Some of their favorite Broadway productions are “The Glass Menagerie” and “9 to 5 The Musical,” written by Dolly Parton and starring Megan Hilty, Allison Janney and Stephanie J. Block, “Ring of Fire, the Johnny Cash Musical;” “La Cage aux Folles,” for which they won two Tony Awards, including Best Revival; and “Glen Gary Glen Ross,” starring Al Pacino. One of their favorite Off Broadway productions was “I Love You Because.”

Alan and Kathi are very proud of their productions of “Menopause The Musical”® and The Bronx Wanderers, both performing at Harrah’s Las Vegas and their new show, THOMAS JOHN: CELEBRITY PSYCHIC MEDIUM which recently opened at Caesars Palace.

As Co-Founders of GFour Productions, in 2001 Kathi and Alan helped develop and produce what later became the Off Broadway sensation “Menopause The Musical”®, and have been producing this phenomenon ever since. This show has been seen by nearly 15 million people worldwide. It has played over 5,500 performances (over 14 years) in Las Vegas and is now the longest running musical in Las Vegas history! “Menopause The Musical”® has played in more than 450 cities throughout North America and 15 countries. It has been translated into nine languages.