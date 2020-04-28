Connecting with Chicago Philharmonic- The Healing Arts

The Chicago Philharmonic (Chi Phil) wishes they could perform for you live during this challenging time. It’s exactly in moments like these when music shows what it can do. They know that the power of music is truly miraculous. But since they can’t play for you in person, Artistic Director/Conductor Scott Speck and the Chi Phil administration have been offering lists of favorite recordings for the past 3 weeks. There are some wonderful pieces for long days at home, and the entire set of these Volumes is included below.

Chi Phil is a remarkable orchestra with a unique structure. Comprised of nearly 200 independent musicians who also help manage the organization, they were founded by principal musicians from the Lyric Opera’s orchestra, and have acted as the official orchestra of The Joffrey Ballet for nine years; they are not incidentally one of the finest concert dance orchestras in the world. They put on a full season of concerts each year, appearing at The Harris Theatre for Music and Dance in downtown Chicago, at North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, and at Pick-Staiger Concert Hall on Northwestern’s Evanston campus.

The Chi Phil musicians similarly teach and perform in many other groupings and venues. Artistic Director Scott Speck, the erudite author of several books on music and opera, works hard to accomplish innovative and exciting curated themes, with the help of Chi Phil’s musician-majority Artistic Committee, including guest artists, guest conductors, film, dance, circus acts. He is always including introductory commentary on the pieces on the program, similar to his comments in the Volumes, below.

Lydia Penningroth, Sales and Communications Coordinator for Chi Phil, herself a knowledgeable and enthusiastic lover of music, spoke with me about the exciting content being shared by the orchestra for the benefit of people at home. We also discussed the healing power of music, its ability to elevate and sustain the human spirit, in times of despair, celebration, worship, and sheltering from a pandemic.

Penningroth advised me that from the very beginning of the Coronavirus precautions, Chi Phil musicians began working from home. She notes that it has been very difficult for these artists, as for all of us. “They have been in grief about the chamber concerts and season concerts we’ve had to cancel. The special problem for them is that what they’ve trained for, dedicated their lives to, and worked so hard for is a shared live experience. One overriding goal the Chi Phil musicians have striven for is to break down the barriers between the audience and the musician. They are always thinking about how they can give people more of an opportunity to be a part of each experience.

We have put on concerts in many of the communities in Chicago, held our first ethnic celebration, Chicago Philharmonic Festival Poland 2018 last season; we opened this year’s season, prophetically entitled Family, with a concert at Lincoln Park Zoo. We’ve had concerts about famous literary/historical romantic lovers, concerts based on silent films, on Hollywood epics- all geared toward reaching every possible personality and drawing them into the world of music.”

She continued, “We are a community outreach organization; we have free concerts in the Chicago parks in the summer, Side-by-Side concerts where we pair music students with virtuoso instructors, and for each season’s concert we have Music In The Foyer, where students perform in-between the concert space and the outside, for the enjoyment of guests.” Penningroth adamantly noted, “We will get back in front of audiences in every way possible as soon as we can, but until then, we will continue to provide content to raise the spirits and the hearts of listeners and their families with Maestro Speck’s curated Volumes of YouTube videos, with submissions from our staff, such as in Volume 2, in videos on our Facebook page, made by our musicians and their families, and by planning next season.”

After a pause, she went on to say, “No matter what the situation is like, The Philharmonic is going to reach out, find new ways to interact with people, and we will have a season”.

