Lindsay Myers – How to Care for Yourself During Quarantine

Noted budget beauty, lifestyle expert, Lindsay Myers, shows us how using a few key staples from our kitchen pantry we can create the pampered, luxury spa experience. Myers’ fresh fashion creativity, resourcefulness, and thriftiness, has made her a regular feature on Access Hollywood. She is also featured as a travel sidekick on Bravo’s Brad, Brad on World, as well as a solo traveler on KateSpade.com. Myers makes it her mission to bring high society life to all through her budget-minded savvy. Currently, Myers has more than 50,000 Instagram fans looking to live luxe while not breaking the bank. Follow her on GetLostWithLindsay.com for more penny-wise friendly hot tips.

It is more than just washing your hands. We need to feel good about ourselves. Quarantined at home does not mean going completely au naturel: cavewoman or caveman. Ditch the yoga pants, day and night pajamas, or no pants look. Remember critical beauty care boosts our self-esteem and uplifts our psyche. We need to take care of others during these difficult times, but in order to do that we need to be self aware of our daily feel good routines.

A good bath right before bed can lend to a good night’s sleep. Here is Lindsay’s recipe Combine 6 parts coarse sea salt, 3 parts Epsom salts, 1 tsp. baking soda & a few drops of essential oil. Soak while your muscles relax and your skin softens.

Facials can calm and restore your skin. Brew one cup of chamomile tea with two teabags. Allow to cool. Stir together 1 tbsp. of honey, nutritional yeast. Then add enough of the tea to form a paste. Apply the paste to your face, while you relax for 20 minutes.

Lindsay Myers has two recipes for a normal and dry hair mask. For all hair types: Scoop out half and avocado mix with a tbsp of honey. Apply to your hair for 20 minutes and then rinse. For dry hair: Mix 2 eggs with 3 tbsp of evo (extra virgin olive oil). Apply to hair for 20 minutes. Finish with a rinse.

Want to keep your lips kissable smooth. Mix a tsp. each of brown sugar, white sugar, honey and 1/2 tsp. olive oil in a small container. Apply to lips. Store the rest for the next time to feel those super smooth amazing lips again.

Finally, we all need a manicure, right? I am desperate for one. Lindsay believes in more subtle nail art. Here are directions for her ombre manicure. You need 2 different nail polish colors including a clear topcoat. Cut off a a little bit of a section from a large sponge. You also need plastic wrap and a toothpick available. Start out by painting your nails with the lightest color. Let it dry completely. On the plastic wrap, pour a little of each color right beside the other so they touch. Take the toothpick and swirl/blend just at the area where the two colors meet. Next take your sponge and dab it directly over this mixture. Then dab the sponge mixture directly on your nail. Keep repeating this process on all your nails. You have the option of making the color more intense by repeating the process with a second coat after the first one is dry. Make sure to finish your nail art with a clear topcoat.

I have a glamorous friend who always told me when you feel your worse make an effort to look your best. It does change the way you feel. Enjoy Lindsay Myers’ home spa recipes and feel good.

Photos: Courtesy of Lindsay Myers