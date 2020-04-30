 One Night for One Drop  Special May 1

Imagined by Cirque du Soleil from the Comfort of Your Home

LAS VEGAS On May 1 at 12 p.m. PDT / 3 p.m. EDT, the One Drop Foundation and Cirque du Soleil will premiere a 60-minute special featuring unforgettable moments from previous editions of One Night for One Drop ™, the annual fundraiser to benefit international water foundation One Drop™ showcasing Cirque du Soleil artists alongside celebrity guest performers.

Photo credit: Erik Kabik



Taking place annually since 2013 around World Water Day, One Night for One Drop imagined by Cirque du Soleil and presented by MGM Resorts International recently had to be cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The unparalleled livestream episode, available on the CirqueConnect platform, will highlight the impressive collaborative work between One Drop and Cirque du Soleil over the years and will feature surprise guest appearances.

United by the power of art, One Drop and Cirque du Soleil are proud to connect their creativity to provide entertainment when it may be most needed, while making a commitment towards a better world. Moved by a desire to stay connected, the CirqueConnect content hub provides a source of high-quality entertainment for fans to enjoy from the comfort of their homes, as safety measures to combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) have suspended live entertainment across the globe.

Photo courtesy One Drop



“As we face this unprecedented pandemic, One Drop’s mission of providing access to safe water and sanitation has never been more critical,” said Marie-Anne Tawil, Chief Executive Officer of the One Drop Foundation. “The world may seem to be apart right now, but coming together to safeguard the vulnerable communities on this planet where water is scarce has never been more important. Everyone should have access to water, soap, and adequate conditions for a healthy life, but also to properly prevent and reduce the spread of COVID-19 on a global scale.”

Photo courtesy One Drop

This One Night for One Drop 60-minute special will be the sixth edition of the CirqueConnect weekly series, and will remain available after its premiere at cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect.

How to watch the special

On May 1 at 12 p.m. PDT / 3 p.m. EDT, tune in to the 60-minute One Night for One Drop special at cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect

About the One Drop Foundation and its mission

Learn more about One Drop’s safe water access and sanitation projects and how to support here: https://www.onedrop.org/en/events/special/

Bid on an amazing item or experience on the online auction directly benefiting the One Drop Foundation on Charitybuzz: http://www.charitybuzz.com/onenightonedrop

One Drop is an international foundation created by Cirque du Soleil and Lune Rouge founder Guy Laliberté with the vision of a better world, where all have access to living conditions that allow empowerment and development. Our mission is to ensure sustainable access to safe water and sanitation for some of the most vulnerable communities through innovative partnerships, creativity and the power of art.

Photo credit Tom Donoghue



Together with its partners, One Drop deploys its unique Social Art for Behaviour Change™ approach designed to sustainably foster the adoption of healthy water, sanitation and hygiene-related behaviours and empower communities. For this to be possible, One Drop puts together novel fundraising initiatives supported by a visionary community of partners and donors.

Photo courtesy One Drop

One Drop counts over 12 years of turning water into action, with projects that will soon have improved the living conditions of over 2.1 million people around the world. In 2019, the Foundation was recognized for a second year in a row by Charity Intelligence, this time as one of the Top 10 International Impact Charities in Canada.

To learn more about One Drop, visit www.onedrop.org . Interact with One Drop on Facebook and Twitter at @onedrop, or on Instagram @1dropwater.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. On top of producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Canadian organization brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, theme parks and special events.