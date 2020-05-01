Murray SawChuck in “Magic Caught on Camera” Show on the Travel Channel

Murray The Magician, aka Murray SawChuck is now a series regular on the newest magic show on television, Magic Caught on Camera on the Travel Channel. Murray has headlined his own show in Vegas for many years and currently appears at the Laugh Factory at the Tropicana Las Vegas. In addition, he is a guest star in Fantasy at the Luxor.

Magic Caught on Camera showcases some of the great and most viral magic videos online in its 14 episode series which began airing in late April. Murray is also well known as the ‘Magic Expert’ on Pawn Stars on the History Channel and Masters of Illusion on CW.

Murray works with Dani Elizabeth Photo by Dianne Davis

While in quarantine, Murray has been busy performing in Vegas streets and in his own home with segments airing on Facebook for all to see. His cohorts in this endeavor are his girlfriend Dani Elizabeth, a star of Crazy Girls at Planet Hollywood as well as Doug Leferovich, aka “Lefty” who appears on stage in Murray’s shows. Murray was most recently featured on Channel 3 Las Vegas in the IHeart radio charity telethon for UMC and Salvation Army.

Doug Leferovich aka “Lefty” Photo by Dianne Davis

Murray is one of YouTube’s newest sensations with his first viral video hitting over 37 million views and all his other videos going over one million views. He has also been featured on over 20 Reality shows including America’s Got Talent, Pawn Stars, CW’s Masters of Illusion, SYFY’s Wizard Wars, VH1’s Celebracadabra,, Master Chef, Top Gear, Hallmark’s Home & Family, and National Geographic’s Brain Games.