2020 Mother’s Day Gift Guide – Sweet Gifts to Celebrate the Mother in Your Life

For the home

Neato D7™

Looking to give mom a new luxury home tech gift this Mother’s Day? Enter Neato, the perfect cleaning hack for the home. The Neato D7™ is a premium and highly-advanced robot vacuum that does the dirty work for you. This smart and powerful robot helper features top-of-the-line technology including:

LaserSmart™ tech that allows it to intelligently navigate your home

Zone cleaning which lets you clean specific areas on demand

No-go lines to keep your robot out of places it shouldn’t be

Turbo mode that boosts suction to pick up pet hair and tough debris

Voice compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri Shortcuts

$579.99 (on sale)

Pillow Pops

Gift mom some stylish throw pillows to give her place a chic upgrade. Pillow Pop’s collection includes nautical stripes, light linen fabrics, crisp white and cream collections, or get luxe with fancy fringed finishes and rich velvet jewel tones. Each set comes delivered in a beautiful box with ribbons. Celebrity mom fans include Gwen Stefani & Tanya Tucker

$59- $500

Moso Bags

Moso Bags are a very simple and effective solution for a smelly refrigerator, providing odorless and chemical-free results within hours of placement! These bags might be small but they are mighty: All-natural bamboo charcoal contains millions of tiny pores that can attract and absorb odors, bacteria, chemicals and moisture from the fridge like a magnetic sponge (including spoiled produce or foods with strong scents like fish). They also keep your produce fresh by absorbing ethylene gas, a naturally occurring gas from fruits and vegetables that causes them to ripen quickly.Moso Bags are also reusable for up to 2 years, ensuring the fridge is fresh year-round.

All bags are fragrance-free, natural and non-toxic. For space saving convenience, a suction cup is also included to hang the bag out of the way of groceries.

$8.95

Pepper Home

Create a stunning tablescape to celebrate your Mom to an amazing meal with incredible textiles unlike any other. Made in the USA, Pepper is disrupting the home decor industry by making customized linens and wallpaper affordable to everyone. With dozens of prints, curtains, wallpaper, fabric-by-the-yard, pillows and more… you can bring luxurious restaurant vibes to your own home for a beautiful Mother’s Day Brunch.

Various prices

Drinks and Treats

Ready Ritas

Mom’s love margaritas! The company’s biggest customers are women with children of all ages. Ready Ritas was started by a Texas Christian University mom who took bags of colorful purple Ritas to her kids’ tailgate parties. This tasty lime-flavored Margarita mix is available in multiple colors, and comes in an easy-to-carry pouch. Add alcohol to the bag, place in freezer, and the mix turns into a slushy, frozen drink. The mix in the pouch lasts for weeks in the freezer. It is great for the beach, lake or pool. Each bag makes 14, six ounce Ritas.

$12.99

Old Trapper Smoked Products

If your mom enjoys a low carb diet and keto friendly snacks, then Old Trapper Smoked Products are just for her. Old Trapper Smoked Products are handcrafted from the most savory and highest-quality protein. The end result is a take-anywhere healthy snack that is low in calories yet high in protein – the perfect fuel or recovery snack! Each 1 oz serving contains only 70 calories, 0 grams of fat and 6 grams of carbs.

The ingredients behind the company’s 50 years of success are as short as its actual ingredient list: lean high-quality meat, quality seasonings, real wood-fired smoke and a hands-on manufacturing process. Couple that with an affordable price point and Old Trapper’s ability to outlast the competition becomes obvious.

Varieties include: Old Fashioned, Peppered, Hot & Spicy and Teriyaki

$6 (3.25 oz bag), $14 (10 oz bag), $11 (Beef Sticks)

The Gift of Baking – C&H Sugar

C&H Sugar wants to help kids show mom they love her with spending time together in the kitchen this Mother’s Day. For more than 100 years, C&H Sugar has been a pantry favorite contributing to baking from generation to generation. Ideal for baking and creating memories with friends and loved ones, C&H Golden Brown Sugar adds a nutty, caramel flavor, moistness and subtle molasses flavor to both sweet and savory recipes. Additionally, C&H offers Dark Brown, Confectioners, Demerara and an extra fine granulated, free-flowing and of the highest quality pure cane sugar— ideal for table use, baking, preserving and sweetening beverages. So show mom you love her by spending quality time together doing something she loves— baking! Need help picking a recipe? We’ve got you covered. Click HERE. *C&H Sugar is available on Amazon and at major retailers.

$5.77+

BRAMI Lupini Bean Hummus

As the world’s first premium shelf-stable hummus, this product is a total game-changer for hummus lovers who are limiting their trips to the grocery stores in these COVID times.

Product highlights: healthier than regular hummus – 0g net carbs and made with extra virgin olive oil; non-perishable – ships to your door and can live in your pantry until opened (extra convenient during a lockdown and a total game changer for how you can order hummus); delicious – it’s so freaking good. Yesterday I had the spicy Calabrian with my eggs in the morning, the Original in my salad and salad dressing, and the Garlic & Rosemary as a base for my dinner plate.

$16.99

Hungryroot

As your mom is looking for new and convenient ways to eat healthy, Hungryroot’s weekly service provides customers with healthy groceries along with 10-minute-and-under recipes curated to their personal food preferences and dietary needs including vegan, vegetarian, soy-free, gluten-free, dairy-free, pescatarian, tree-nut free, peanut-free, and egg-free.

Fan favorites include: Chickpea Almond Cookie Dough (which you can bake or eat raw), Cashew Cheddar Sauce, Superfood Almond Butter, Thai Peanut Sauce, Chicken Sausage and more.

Various Prices

Beauty

Isa Lazo

Bring the spa home to mom with all-natural beauty brand Isa Lazo. The luxury collection of cruelty-free formulas includes a facial toner, facial oil, body oil, and body scrub crafted from powerful natural ingredients such as raspberry seed oil, cranberry, and rose water.

$78 – $365

Caswell-Massey Dr. Hunters Apothecary Gift Set

This set is designed to pamper mom from head to toe and features sparkling Body Cleanser, fragrance free Castile Soap, nourishing Rosewater & & Glycerine Hand Creme, softening Cuticle Cream, soothing Foot Creme and our superior Lip Salve.

$50

Vous Vitamin

This Mother’s Day, give your mom the gift of health. Vous Vitamin, a personalized vitamin brand created by two doctors is offering gift certificates for your mom to get the vitamins she needs. Two female doctors, endocrinologist Romy Block, MD and internist Arielle Levitan, MD, created a user-friendly, online health survey that matches a customized vitamin to lifestyle and health history — all in one tablet, taken twice daily. Using lifestyle data, consumer health, research and innovation, the doctors developed high-quality natural vitamins and supplements that are meat and dairy-free, gluten-free, non-GMO and GMP-certified.

How it works is simple: Consumers fill out a five-minute online survey about their health and lifestyle with questions then doctors match users to a customized blend. Vous Vitamin offers gift cards from $40 for a 1 month subscription, $90 for 3 months or $150 for 6 months.

$40 – $150

Tree Hut’s Exotic Bloom Shea Sugar Scrub

Tree Hut’s NEW Exotic Bloom Shea Sugar Scrub is a great little gift to give mom this Mother’s Day. Formulated with Shea Butter, an array of natural oils and is infused with Hemp and Lavender Oil to leave skin hydrated and nourished. The Sugar granules will gently buff away dry skin, leaving smooth, glowing skin behind. Plus, it will fill mom’s bathroom with the sweet scent of flowers!

$8.99

Fashion

Eloise Satchel [Signet] in Biscay Green

In the perfect shade of green, the Eloise Satchel will be the subtle pop of color for your first day back at work to happy hour with the girls.

Angela Roi, the no-sacrifice fashion brand offering high-fashion styles that are ethical and approachable for all women. With dreams of going out and enjoying the Springtime sun finally on the horizon, it is officially time to break out your Spring wardrobe! Once the quarantine is over, you will want some fresh new colors to accessorize with. Here are the newest colors we are swooning over from our Spring Collection.

$255

Hamilton Satchel

If your mother loves keeping up with the current trends, the Hamilton Satchel will have her feeling like the trendiest woman out there. With its unique shape and modern look, she will be able to take this bag from lunch with friends to date night with her significant other.Angela Roi, the no-sacrifice fashion brand offering high-fashion styles that are ethical and approachable for all women.

$235

Vera Bradley ReActive Tote Bag

This everyday tote has a pocket for virtually every essential (even a yoga mat!), and is fabricated in Vera Bradley’s sustainable ReActive material, designed to make a lighter impact on the planet. Each tote is made from 13 recycled PET water bottles, and in addition to being eco-friendly, it’s durable, lightweight, and water-repellent.

$110

Vera Bradley ReActive On-the-Go Crossbody

A hands-free favorite for busy women everywhere, this ReActive On the Go Crossbody style holds all your essentials in one smart, functional bag. Each eco-friendly crossbody is sourced from 8 recycled plastic water bottles, and it’s lightweight, durable and water-repellent too. The exterior features one zip pocket and two side slip pockets.

$80

Happiness Necklace

These intricate beaded necklaces are handmade in South Africa. By purchasing you are adding a little happiness to someone’s life by supporting food, shelter, water, education, and economic stability in South Africa. Available in 3 colors: Black, Gray, and Red. Until There’s A Cure® is a national organization dedicated to eradicating HIV/AIDS by raising awareness and funds to combat this pandemic.

$60.00

Shoulder Bags

Reaboka Foundation is dedicated to working with marginalized and vulnerable communities, mainly in rural areas. Reaboka creates positive work opportunities in South Africa, with an emphasis on teaching skills to women that add value to the marketplace. Your purchase directly supports vulnerable and marginalized communities

Small Shoulder bag made from Cotton Twill in various colors. Available designs : ShweShwe Africa Patchwork with beaded small mandala, Shweshwe circle patchwork with beaded flower in center. Lined and padded with nylon zip closure. Dimensions 7.5” x 6.5” Crossbody

$25.00

Chakra Bracelet

Mind, Body, Soul. The seven chakras are the centers in our bodies in which energy flows through. 1. Root Chakra — Basic Trust 2. Sacral Chakra — Creativity 3. Solar Plexus Chakra — Wisdom 4. Heart Chakra — Love 5. Throat Chakra — Communication 6. Third Eye Chakra — Awareness 7. Crown Chakra — Spirituality. Until There’s A Cure® is a national organization dedicated to eradicating HIV/AIDS by raising awareness and funds to combat this pandemic.

$12.00

Crossed Ribbon Earrings

Simple silver ribbon earrings that seem to float in the air and give you a breezy, modern look. Until There’s A Cure® is a national organization dedicated to eradicating HIV/AIDS by raising awareness and funds to combat this pandemic.

$10.00

For the New Mom

Aveda Invati Advanced™ System

Treat postpartum hair loss with Invati Advanced™ System. The innovative system reduces hair loss and instantly thickens the hair when applied once daily. Inspired by Ayurveda – the ancient healing art of India, this system featuring an invigorating blend of Ayurvedic herbs, helps keep the hair you have longer. Our patented bio-fermented blend plus our Ayurvedic herb blend with ginseng and certified organic turmeric invigorates the scalp when massaged in, while certified organic amla instantly thickens the hair.

$135

Eu Natural’s POSTNATAL

It’s Eu Natural’s POSTNATAL bundle – combining the perfect probiotic supplements for mothers with prenatal multivitamins and a supplement for breastfeeding. Mom’s baby deserves the best. NOURISH – helps protect lactation, steady milk flow and supports tension for mom and improved nutrition and digestion for the baby. MOMMA – promotes digestive, immune and vaginal health. GLOW – supports both mom and baby’s overall nutrition, health and development.

The best part is, all vitamins are made in an FDA registered facility, made-in-the-USA by medical and herbal professionals and the 100% vegetarian capsules are easy to swallow, and free of artificial ingredients. No gluten, wheat or dairy either and cruelty-free!

$76.47

Garden of Life Grass Fed Collagen Super Beauty Powder

Treat postpartum hair loss with Garden of Life’s Grass Fed Collagen Beauty which brings together the best plant-derived building blocks for beauty & our unique grass fed Bovine Type I & III highly absorbable Collagen Peptides. Delicious Blueberry Acai Collagen Protein Powder dissolves quickly & easily. Just blend in a smoothie or just shake with water.

$42.50

Garden of Life Dr. Formulated Probiotics Once Daily Prenatal Probiotics

Probiotics are an effective way of enhancing the diversity and health of the microbiome in pregnant women. Probiotics given prenatally are an important way for mothers to safeguard their health during their pregnancy as well as the health of their babies—and it’s recommended they be continued through lactation as well.† Healthier moms make healthier breast milk, and probiotics are certainly one important way for lactating women to remain healthy. It’s always important to recognize that, while probiotics are an effective way to enhance the health of the gut bacteria, prebiotic fiber also nurtures the good probiotic organisms that are already present.

$18.99

For the New Baby

BassiNest Luxe Series Bassinest

BassiNest Luxe Series Bassinest features a removable bed that can be used on and off the base, so your baby can nap safely and comfortably throughout your home. Its premium fabric is machine-washable and zips off easily for cleaning. It also includes an improved soothing center with nightlights, four soothing sounds and two levels of vibration to help relax the baby.

$350

Cubo Ai

A new momma deserves to have some peace of mind and safety for her baby, and that’s why the Cubo Ai smart baby monitor is her solution. She can monitor her little one from around the house, right in the next room and right on her phone. She can wake up, get her baby fed and the Cubo Ai will babysit for her. With the Cubo app on her phone, she’ll never miss a moment, and we mean NEVER.

The Cubo comes with: Covered face and roll-over alerts; Danger zone detection; Cry detection; Automatic photo capture; High-definition night vision. And best of all, coming this June, momma can tuck her baby in and sleep in peace. Cubo Ai’s new 1-day sleep analytics update will show mom (and dad) information about baby’s sleep activity, their longest sleep time and how many times they needed soothing.

$189

TushBaby

TushBaby was born out of a simple need – the founder’s Sara Azadi and Tammy Rant – wanted a better way to carry their kids (minus back, hip and arm pain, but also comfy for the kid). They also were tired so schlepping around clunky strollers, rejected the “kid leashes”, and the slings and body carriers are only designed for small babies (TushBaby can be used for kids up to 3 yrs old).

TushBaby is a soft, ergonomic baby carrier that sits right above your hip. One safe, sturdy buckle to put it on. That’s it. Made with washable, high-quality fabric, and two-way YKK zippers, TushBaby has a plush pad around the abdomen and a built-in lumbar belt for you. And the supportive hip seat is lined with squishy memory foam for your baby’s tush too.

$79 (Code TUSHBABY15 for 15% off)

Baby K’tan

Best known as a newborn carrier, the Baby K’tan Original Carrier is a wrap-style carrier – and get this – WITHOUT all the wrapping! The secret is in its patented, double loop design that goes on like a t-shirt. The carrier is made of 100% natural cotton. It’s soft, jersey-knit construction provides a cozy hold for parent and baby and feels just like your favorite t-shirt and it’s unique one-way stretch delivers a secure and snug fit. Every new Mom needs all the assistance they can get! Our carrier offers a great way to bond with baby while still having free hands for all the other “things to do” (we know the list is long with a new little one).

$49.95 (on sale at 20% off)

aden + anais

Harry Potter Standard

aden + anais Harry Potter iconic classic muslin swaddle – Enchant baby with the magical world of Harry Potter. The swaddle can work as a stroller or nursing cover, oversized burp cloth or tummy time blanket, too. Other swaddle options can be found here and are $16.

$18

Modern Moments by Gerber Childrenswear

The chic Modern Moments line from Gerber Childrenswear is great for new moms, designed with updated designs that mimic boutique silhouettes and styles for a value. Sold online in adorable curated bundles, the line makes a perfect solution for virtual baby shower gifts, spring registries or no-contact shopping and stock ups. From onesies, pants, socks and accessories the bundled sets make styling baby simple. Made with organic cotton and an added 3% spandex material for added comfort, newborns can play and explore with ease.

Modern Moments is available online exclusively at Walmart. Prices per set span from $10 for accessories to $90 for the complete collection.

$10 – $90

