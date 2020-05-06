Mother’s Day in Hollywood – Distinctive Assets Celebrating Mom

Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with launching the promotional craze of celebrity swag over two decades ago, will once again be producing and distributing its annual “Mother’s Day in Hollywood” Gift Bags…in a safe and socially-distant manner complete with hand sanitizer in lieu of a luggage tag! Distinctive Assets will pamper twenty-five of the world’s most famous moms with innovative, unique, useful and shelter-in-place-inspired products and services. The list of this year’s mommies includes Keira Knightley, Blake Lively, Amy Schumer, Ashley Graham, Kimberly Caldwell, Jenna Dewan, Cameron Diaz, Shay Mitchell, Laura Prepon, Cam, Tamron Hall, Danielle Panabaker, Anne Hathaway, Christina Milian, Milla Jovovich, Maren Morris, Rachel Bloom, Danielle Brooks, Chloë Sevigny, Diane Kruger, Anna Kournikova, Michelle Williams, Sophie Turner, Yael Groblas and America Ferrara.

The 2020 “Mother’s Day in Hollywood” Gift Bag features:

Personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky, Amnesty International’s“Build Bridges Not Walls” tote bag, Andrea Marcellus’ book The Way In along with VIP access to its companion app AND/life, Be-Tees Y R U So Cute? kids tee, BlissLights Sky Lite Galaxy Projector, Bold Dots independently-designed sunglasses with one-for-one giveback program, Coda Signature cannabis-infused pamper pack, CloSYS Oral Care “spa kit for your mouth,” Curlee Girlee empowerment book series, Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray, Deli Aroma plant-based insect repellent, Febreze Ocean Fabric Refresher, Flax4Life nutritious & delicious baked goods, Fortune & Frame Fortune Locket, GE Lighting LED+ Speaker Bulb and LED+ Color Bulb, Goldshield Technologies alcohol-free hand sanitizer, GrandeLips Hydrating Lip Plumper by Grande Cosmetics, Happiest Tee luxury sweatshirt, The Happiness Planner guided journal set, Hazy Dayz hand-crafted life-size dragonfly ornament, The Healing Rose handcrafted CBD wellness products, Karma Nuts Signature Wrapped Cashews, Mother’s Milk Tea from Traditional Medicinals, NakeFit USA innovative hypoallergenic adhesive footpad, Natia Cosmetics plant-based skincare, PETA’s “Not Your Mom, Not Your Milk” t-shirt + Ingrid Newkirk’s new book Animalkind + Veestro plant-based meal delivery gift card, Ginger Chews from Prince of Peace Ginger, RXBAR Kids Protein Snack Bars, the ultimate in comfortable everyday shapewear from Shapermint, TAPS for Hope Afghan Lapis Bracelet, The Beauty Book for Brain Cancer, Tiger Balm Ultra Strength Ointment + Pain Relieving Patch, Topside Wear stylish protective mask, To the Moon and Back for You by Emilia Bechrakis Serhant, a Tribute collaborative video montage to celebrate friends & family, Tru Niagen NAD-increasing dietary supplement, Tudaloo cosmetic tote, Violet breast health supplement, Wise Owl Outfitters hammock, XO FACEcare, YoobTape by Yen the Label bust support tape, and White Ribbon Alliance for Safe Motherhood supported (with stylish footwear) by Minnetonka Moccasin, Gola Classics and Andre Assous.

The Gifts

ALEXIS SELETZKY

Ten personal training sessions with celebrity trainer Alexis Seletzky.

www.alexisfitnessLA.com

AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL

The “Build Bridges Not Walls” tote bag supports the message that we all want to live in a world where we look after each other, and everyone is treated with dignity, respect, and fairness. Those seeking safety want the same thing any of us would want if we were in their shoes. Together, we can respond with compassion and respect for the people who arrive at our borders.

www.amnestyusa.org

ANDREA MARCELLUS

No more being “good,” grueling routines, restricting food or inner critic. The opposite of a one-size-fits-all plan, Andrea Marcellus’ book The Way In and its companion app, AND/life, offer a holistic approach to the challenges of shaping up with a personalized course of action that’s right for you – within the time you actually have and the life you actually live.

www.andreamarcellus.com

THE BEAUTY BOOK FOR BRAIN CANCER

Collectable 300-page coffee table book filled with celebrity portraits from well-known photographer Darren Tieste. All money raised from the sale of The Beauty Book for Brain Cancer is directed toward brain cancer treatment and research.

www.thebeautybook.org

BE-TEES

100% cotton kids tees stating Y R U So Cute? Wanting them to answer the question when they wear it.

www.beteeslifestyle.com

BLISSLIGHTS SKY LITE GALAXY PROJECTOR

Instantly alter the atmosphere of any room with your own personal galaxy! The Sky Lite projects moving green stars against a mesmerizing blue nebula. Tilting design allows you to shine the effect on walls or ceiling.

www.blisslights.com

BOLD DOTS

Independently designed sunglasses made from the best materials. Transparent One-for-One giveback program.

www.bold-dots.com

CLOSYS ORAL CARE

“The Spa Kit for your Mouth.” CloSYS patented formula, ADA accepted specialty mouth rinse and toothpaste for exceptional gum teeth and breath protection. Gentlest. Oral Care. Ever.

www.cloSYS.com

CODA SIGNATURE

Mother’s Day Pamper Pack from Coda Signature including award-winning cannabis infused Bath Bombs, a set of Massage and Bath Oils and three Chocolate Bars. Products in the gift bag are not infused but moms should contact Coda Signature to get a certificate to redeem for infused product at a local dispensary.

www.codasignature.com

CURLEE GIRLEE

Curlee Girlee’s book series (Curlee Girlee + Curlee Girlee’s Got Talent) sparked a movement of empowering girls to love themselves just as they are; together we are changing the “coarse” of curlee hair and learning to believe in our powers beyond what we can see!

www.curleegirlee.com

DAWN POWERWASH DISH SPRAY

The new Dawn Powerwash™ Dish Spray is a fast, easy way to clean dishes as you cook, so you have more time to enjoy the things you love. With a simple “Spray, Wipe, and Rinse,” cleaning dishes as you go feels fast and easy – allowing for more time to enjoy the things that matter most in life.

DELI AROMA

A skin-nourishing Insect Repellent Spray that is effective in keeping bugs away and relieving itchiness when bitten. Deli Aroma Insect Repellent Spray uses rosemary hydrosol as a base instead of pure water or alcohol; the plant-based emulsifier provides additional skin nourishment.

www.deliaroma8.com

FEBREZE

New Febreze Ocean Fabric Refresher is Febreze like you’ve never smelled before. It takes cues from nature and is subdued and refined – ideal for those who want a more modern, updated scent beyond traditional flower varieties. Use to eliminate odors on hard-to-wash fabrics throughout your home like carpets, furniture, upholstery, bedding, kids’ toys and gym bags.

www.febreze.com

FLAX4LIFE

A gift basket full of Nutritious & Delicious Baked goods rich with flax. All the brownies, muffins, and granola are Certified Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, and Nut-Free. Healthy ingredients are important, but the taste is too!

www.flax4life.net

FORTUNE & FRAME

Fortune & Frame’s Fortune Lockets are like wearable love letters that hold a custom message or mantra, from you to yourself or someone you love. The message inside can be swapped out as often as you want, so that you always have the words you need with you. Our pieces have attracted high-profile fans like Whoopi Goldberg, Kate Hudson, Candice Huffine and many others.

www.fortuneandframe.com

GE LIGHTING

GE Lighting’s LED+ Speaker Bulb connects to your phone or other Bluetooth devices so you can stream music from your light! Pair the bulbs, for across-the-room, high-quality sound while hiding discreetly within your light fixture. Simply screw in the bulb, connect and enjoy quality light and a premium speaker!

With a touch of the remote (no app required), you can change between Soft White, Daylight and eight additional colors with GE Lighting’s LED+ Color Bulb. The Color Bulb is perfect for daily use or special events like parties, holidays or creating the right moods in your home. Go ahead, add a little color to your life with GE Lighting’s LED+ Color Bulb!

www.geledplus.com

GOLDSHIELD TECHNOLOGIES

Alcohol-free hand sanitizer that provides long term residual protection on skin. Kills up to 99.99% of germs, moisturizes hands, and is safe for kids. Made in the USA.

www.goldshieldtech.com

GRANDELIPS HYDRATING LIP PLUMPER BY GRANDE COSMETICS

GrandeLIPS Hydrating Lip Plumper by Grande Cosmetics is a high gloss, volumizing lip plumper infused with a nourishing cocktail of Volulip™ and hyaluronic acid for instant and long-term hydrating benefits. This plumper instantly improves lip volume in 3-5 minutes and hydrates dry areas. Plus, when used 2x daily for 30 days, see an increase in overall lip volume.

www.grandecosmetics.com

HAPPIEST TEE

Luxury made-in-the-USA tees, tanks and sweatshirts celebrating iconic Happy Places around the world.

www.happiesttee.com

THE HAPPINESS PLANNER

The Happiness Planner is designed to help you not only plan and manage your schedules & to-do lists, but also live a truly happy and fulfilled life by creating a life in alignment with who you are and embracing the power of positive thinking, mindfulness, gratitude, and self-development.

www.thehappinessplanner.com

HAZY DAYZ DRAGONFLIES

Hazy Dayz Dragonflies are individually hand-crafted, life-size copper dragonfly ornaments. Whether clipped on a hatband (Dixie) or decorating a glass vase (Dexter), they perfectly accessorize a sunny day.

www.hazydayzdragonflies.com

THE HEALING ROSE

Handcrafted CBD Wellness products made with all certified organic ingredients. Carefully handcrafted products combined with mindfully chosen herbs and plant botanicals.

www.thehealingroseco.com

KARMA NUTS

Karma Nuts Signature Wrapped Cashews are the only Wrapped Cashew on the market. Their “wrapped” skin contains essential nutrients, much like potatoes and apples, that provides 2x the fiber of regular cashews and comparable antioxidative activity to blueberries. Enjoy them at your desk, in your car, or wherever you need a delicious, nutritious snack!

www.karmanuts.com

MOTHER’S MILK TEA FROM TRADITIONAL MEDICINALS

Herbal tea that supports breast milk production for nursing mothers. Sweet with a distinct licorice taste.

www.traditionalmedicinals.com

NAKEFIT USA

A new and innovative hypoallergenic adhesive footpad, which gives you the freedom of being barefoot, while protecting you physically and hygienically.

www.nakefit.us

NATIA COSMETICS

Sustainably-packaged plant-based skincare for face and body. Gift Set includes Face Crème Parfait (face moisturizer) and Body Loves Butter (body moisturizer).

www.natiacosmetics.com

PETA

PETA’s “Not Your Mom, Not Your Milk” T-shirt and PETA President Ingrid Newkirk’s new book, Animalkind, remind these A-list moms that cow’s milk is meant for baby cows, not humans—and that animals are individuals. Coupled with a gift card for Veestro plant-based meal delivery service, it’s the perfect gift set for helping Mom try vegan meals during lockdown and beyond.

www.peta.org

www.veestro.com

PRINCE OF PEACE GINGER

Easy, convenient and tasty ways to enjoy the benefits of ginger. Equal parts sweet and spicy, try a Ginger Chew to warm the senses or comfort the stomach.

www.princeofpeaceginger.com

RXBAR

You’re getting an early taste of RX Kids Protein Snack Bars – a convenient and delicious on-the-go snack or lunch box addition that parents can feel good buying for their kids. RX kids bars are made with 4 core ingredients including dates, whole grain oats, egg whites and coconut oil – and no bad stuff. These protein snack bars offer 5g of protein with 0g of added sugar and come in four delicious flavors.

www.rxbar.com

SHAPERMINT

You will find an assortment of unbelievably comfortable shapewear, in high quality fabrics with an outstanding fit. Shapermint’s styles are perfect for making you feel your best every day. We have included some of our most popular styles, such as our Truekind Wirefree Bra and Empetua High Waisted Shaping Boy Short, among many others!

www.shapermint.com

TAPS FOR HOPE AFGHAN LAPIS BRACELET

Sponsored by TAPS, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, the TAPS for Hope bracelet is an initiative of love and sacrifice benefiting families of fallen military. This beautiful, deep blue bracelet is crafted from Lapis Lazuli, (meaning Stone of Heaven), a precious to semi-precious stone mined from one of the world’s oldest gem mines in Afghanistan. The intention of the TAPS for Hope project is to bring together widows of war from America and Afghanistan to honor the service and sacrifice of their fallen heroes.

www.tapsforhope.org

TIGER BALM

Whether you’re a world-class athlete or weekend warrior, you can trust Tiger Balm for pain relief. Tiger Balm works where it hurts. Try our Ultra Strength Ointment or convenient Pain Relieving Patch.

www.tigerbalm.us

TOPSIDE WEAR MASK

Stylish protective masks that match your everyday looks and wear.

www.topsidewear.com

TO THE MOON AND BACK FOR YOU

For any parent who has struggled on their journey to have a baby, Million Dollar Listing star Emilia Bechrakis Serhant’s debut picture book poignantly explores her own difficulty conceiving and her life-changing experiences with IVF.

TRIBUTE

A Tribute is “the most meaningful gift on Earth.” It is a video montage of friends and family sharing their love and gratitude for someone they want to celebrate. Our collaborative video technology makes it easy to invite friends, collect videos and compile the final montage.

www.tribute.co

TRU NIAGEN

Tru Niagen is clinically proven to increase your body’s levels of NAD, an invaluable resource important for cellular energy and repair.

www.truniagen.com

TUDALOO

TUDALOO Textured Silver Streak Cosmetic Mother’s Day Tote with Pink Silk lining and red rhinestone lips keychain.

www.tudaloo.com

VIOLET

Violet is a once daily pill to give you relief from monthly breast pain. Fight monthly breast pain, tenderness and discomfort with Violet. Violet is like a vitamin for your breasts: not only does it alleviate monthly PMS pain and discomfort, it contributes to the long-term health of your breasts, too.

www.violetdaily.com

WISE OWL OUTFITTERS

Our hammocks are so comfortable you will feel like you are being cradled in the arms of Mother Nature herself. According to a study at the University of Geneva, hammocks are proven to help you fall asleep faster as well as improve your sleep. This ensures you are ready for your outdoor adventure when you wake. Sleeping in a hammock can also help with back problems because of the angle in which you sleep. How cool is that?

www.wiseowloutfitters.com

WHITE RIBBON ALLIANCE

The White Ribbon Alliance for Safe Motherhood is at the forefront of providing safe material health care for women around the world. As we all struggle with managing COVID-19 concerns, pregnant women are facing their own particular concerns. Some hospitals are forcing women to labor without anyone – spouses, partners or doulas – leaving pregnant women to give birth alone during their most vulnerable time in life. Then women are induced or given a cesarean in order to “free up beds” faster. Moms and newborns are separated after birth, and babies are not given the close skin-to-skin contact they need to survive and thrive. Women are also being discouraged from breastfeeding. We are prepared to respond to these new health issues as they arise and will be at the forefront of improving the quality of care that pregnant women receive during this difficult time. The White Ribbon Alliance has partnered with Minnetonka Moccasin, Gola and Andre Assous to enlist celebrity moms to help us spread the word about our critical mission. www.whiteribbonalliance.org/donate

MINNETONKA MOCCASIN: As a 4th generation family run business, Minnetonka has been making cozy footwear passed along through the generations since 1946. The Cally slipper for mom is our top selling slipper. The baby booties are a hand-painted collaboration with Melissa Stewart of Free Range Mama. www.minnetonkamoccasin.com

GOLA: Gola Classics is a British heritage sportswear footwear brand designing shoes for men, women, and children. Taking inspiration from various sporting categories, the brand has been associated with sporting legends from the worlds of football, rugby, tennis, athletics and boxing. The Gola Coaster Velcro is part of the brand’s Vegan collection and has been registered by the Vegan Society to ensure it has the vegan seal of approval and assurance for consumers. www.golausa.com

ANDRE ASSOUS: Andre Assous is a women’s contemporary footwear brand founded in the 70s and credited with introducing espadrilles to the US market. The brand has since expanded to include a collection of highly wearable and affordable flat sandals, wedges, heels, and boots designed in New York and produced in a small atelier in Spain. www.andreassous.com

XO FACECARE

As featured in Oprah’s O Magazine, XO FACEcare was designed by Annie Graham, who combined her scientific background and expertise as a Facialist to develop a line of skin care that could truly heal her clients’ angry skin. No magic, no buzzwords, no empty promises, every product goes on beautifully and ensures noticeably healthy and cared-for skin. XO FACEcare is made in Canada and Leaping Bunny Certified cruelty-free.

www.xofacecare.com

YOOBTAPE BY YEN THE LABEL

Celebrity stylists and International Haute Couture Designer’s choice in bust support tape. Organic Cotton, double sided bust tape that’s waterproof, hypoallergenic and gentle to sensitive skin.www.yoobtape.com

“The current world crisis has punctuated the importance of family and quality time at home with loved ones. We hope that our gifts will provide a much-needed positive distraction during these difficult times and serve as a reminder that Mother’s Day has not been cancelled this year,” says Distinctive Assets’ founder Lash Fary.

Established in 1999, Distinctive Assets has produced Gift Bags and Official Gift Lounges for over 200 top award shows/special events and provides product placement, product introduction, event production, public relations and branding opportunities within the entertainment industry and beyond.