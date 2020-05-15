Las Vegas-Based Angela Chan Has Unique Outlet To Empower All Asian Women

Las Vegas Artist Teams Up With Animation Guru Evan Cheng For Asian Pacific Heritage Month in May

LAS VEGAS, NV – Angela Chan is an Asian woman with a vision. The Cre8sian Project is the brainchild behind the Las Vegas-based artist and is her way of giving back to the community while empowering Asian women around the world.

Angela Chan Photo Killer Imaging

May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month (APAHM), celebrating the achievements and contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States. The observance is marked by communities within the country’s more more than 22.2 million Asians and 1.6 Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islanders.

The Cre8sian Project currently boasts a roster of high-quality apparel, including crop tops, tee shirts, hoodies, key chains, stickers, tank tops and more. Angela hopes Asian women will wear the garments with the pride befitting the super heros portrayed.

When asked the how and why of the project, Chan said, “A few years ago, some friends and I were talking about our childhoods, and how we all grew up with the same friendly “push” from our parents. The drive to do better and to achieve was something we all had in common, although for most of us that ‘push’ wasn’t necessarily aimed at careers in the arts. We would joke around about how we had to really be “Determinasians” to make it in this business.”

“Though that term wasn’t new to us, it really stuck in my head. Over the next couple of years, I had played around with the idea of making this “Determinasian” into something positive, a kind of superhero, and the seed for the Cre8sian Project was planted!”

SUPERHEROES!

Chan decided if these characters were going to be superheroes, she wanted them to be able to make a real difference in the world, and be a support for not only Asians in the arts, but Asian females in particular to have a platform to be showcased for all of the talent and contributions they have accomplished that often go unnoticed.

Chan teamed up with New York-based artist Evan Cheng to develop female superhero characters that envelop qualities of a strong, superhero-like woman: determination, concentration, motivation and education. Chan’s project has come to fruition in time for Asian Pacific Heritage Month in May. Their online shop can be found on their website, The Cre8sian Project

A portion of all the sales benefits local programs that support Asians in the arts such as the East West Players in LA and Positively Arts in Las Vegas.

CONCERTS ON FACEBOOK

Positively Arts is currently live-streaming mini concerts on Chan’s driveway featuring musicians from the award-winning Las Vegas Strip show Le Reve. You can catch Chan and her three-piece band performing every Monday and Thursday at 6:30 p.m. on the Positively Arts Facebook page .

ABOUT ANGELA CHAN

Angela Chan is a musician, composer, and lyricist living in Las Vegas. She has performed all over North America as the Associate Conductor & keyboard player on the national tours of “South Pacific,” “CATS,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Sound of Music,” and “The Wizard of Oz.”

In Las Vegas she has performed in “The Producers,” “Spamalot,” “Mamma Mia,” “Phantom: The Las Vegas Spectacular,” “The Lion King,” “Jersey Boys,” the Las Vegas Philharmonic, and Cirque du Soleil’s “KA.” She is currently the Assistant Bandleader/Keyboards at “Le Reve: The Dream” at the Wynn.

Angela’s first musical writing project, “Legacy of the Tiger Mother, ” won a “Best of the Fringe Festival” award in the San Francisco Fringe Festival in 2012! A big believer in education and access to the arts, Angela is an avid volunteer of Positively Arts, a performing arts non profit that uses the arts to empower, inspire, educate, and heal. Angela is also a notary public, wedding officiant, and T-rex enthusiast! www.AngelaChanMusic.com

ABOUT EVAN CHENG

Evan Cheng self portrait

Evan is an artist creating out of New York City. Evan started his career in animation. After spending time in every creative aspect of animation, Evan came to focus mostly on character design. He has created work for companies including LEGO, Disney, Hasbro, WB, and VH1.

Evan is presently an Art Director of character design with Sesame Workshop helping keep the Sesame Street characters on model, and also reimagining them to keep the brand relevant. He enjoys keeping the characters on model for the full spectrum of products from publishing to digital games, and relished the great pleasure of reimagining the iconic characters for everything from toy applications, to creating comic strips, to creating Comic Con exclusive pieces. Visit EvanCheng.com to see more of Evan’s work and links to the social platforms in which he participates.