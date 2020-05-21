BottleRock Napa Valley – Keeps the Music Pumping Over MDW Amid Covid-19

Typically we would be heading to Napa Valley right about now for a fun-filled weekend for BottleRock Napa Valley! It’s a weekend of live music, great food, and top-tier Napa wines while dancing on days end. Sadly, this year hits a little different due to Coronavirus, however that doesn’t mean you can’t celebrate your MDW sans music! Tune in Saturday as BottleRock kicks off (re)LIVE BottleRock, a weekly virtual series of past BottleRock performances and new musical and culinary programming!

Photo Credit: BottleRock Napa Valley

Presented by JaM Cellars, BottleRock has and always will be known as “The First Taste of Summer”. We may be celebrating this year in the Fall, but that doesn’t mean the music has to stop. Starting THIS Saturday, May 23 at 3pm PDT on YouTube Live, (re)LIVE BottleRock will feature a combination of favorite BottleRock headliners and artists, along with new one-of-a-kind culinary and celebrity mashups from home like one would experience on the infamous BottleRock Culinary Stage. (re)LIVE BottleRock is powered by Cisco System’s Webex.

Photo Credit: Nisha Gulati (Latitude 38 Team)

Imagine Dragons, Muse, The Head and the Heart and Tash Sultana will kick off the series on Saturday, May 23, beginning at 3pm PDT at YouTube Live. Fans can view each episode by subscribing to BottleRock’s YouTube channel HERE, and will need to tune-in live as episodes will not be available to view after airing. The inaugural (re)LIVE BottleRock is hosted by Allison Hagendorf, the Global Head of Rock at Spotify and Liam Mayclem, KPIX’s Foodie Chap.

Brandon Flowers of The Killers! Photo Credit: BottleRock Napa Valley

“We would have loved to be able to share our festival’s great music, wine, food and incredible Napa Valley hospitality in person this Memorial Day weekend, and can’t wait until we can get together with music fans once again,” said Dave Graham of BottleRock Napa Valley. “For now, we are really excited to share some vintage performances, along with some new and innovative content with the hope of raising much needed funds to support those who have been financially hit hard by the pandemic.”

There will be opportunities to donate and support two worthy charities during each show. Proceeds from the series will benefit Crew Nation and Napa Valley Food Bank. The Crew Nation fund was created to help support live music crews who have been directly impacted as shows are put on pause due to COVID-19. The Napa Valley Food Bank provides a variety of nutritious food to low-income individuals, families, seniors and non-profit organizations throughout Napa County, for which demand has greatly increased during the pandemic.

Photo Credit: BottleRock Napa Valley

Future (re)LIVE BottleRock episodes will continue to highlight past standout festival performances, plus a variety of new content featuring many of the musical and culinary stars that help make up the unique BottleRock Napa Valley experience. Each episode will air weekly on Fridays at 5pm PT.

I know one thing, I’ll be tuning in! For more information please visit www.bottlerocknapavalley.com.