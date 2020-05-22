L’Auberge Del Mar Resort Set to Welcome Guests Memorial Day Weekend

L’Auberge Del Mar, the picturesque Southern California beach resort nestled in the heart of Del Mar, today announced the iconic coastal property, affectionately referred to by guests as their “dream home by the sea,” will reopen just in time for the upcoming long weekend celebrating the Memorial Day holiday. The resort and its staff will be in place to welcome the first guests back on Thursday, May 21.

“As Del Mar enters a new phase and begins to reopen, we have made significant changes to ensure our guests safety while maintaining the quality coastal guest experience that we are known for,” said Robert Gregson, general manager for L’Auberge Del Mar. “The management team, staff, government and industry leaders have thoroughly and conscientiously sought ways to make certain the safety and wellbeing of our team and guests. We have implemented an all-encompassing list of safety and protective measures to ensure our guests are safe, while balancing their desire to seek respite.”

As a part of L’Auberge Del Mar’s newly implemented safety measures, resort staff will wear masks and gloves all while providing an unmatched level of customer service. Guests eager to safely explore the signature food and beverage outlets on property can order from a curated menu of coastal-inspired menu items, craft cocktails, wine, and beer as well as non-alcoholic beverages for pick-up in the welcoming Living Room. Dine-in service and in-room dining will be suspended until further notice.

Safety enhancements and procedures:

· Rooms will be kept sanitized and empty for 72-hours between occupants

· Staff will utilize “fogger-type” backpacks to sanitize rooms and public areas on the property

· Plexiglass barriers between guests and front desk staff; during check- in, guests will register via a safely sanitized tablet

· Guests will be asked to wear masks in the resort’s public spaces

· Resort staff will wear masks and gloves at all times

· Prior to starting shifts: resort staff will undergo daily temperatures checks and readings will be recorded and monitored.

· Attendants will clean and sanitize the property hourly

· Multiple hand sanitizing stations will be provided throughout the property

· Guests can choose to self-park or have valet staff park their vehicles

· Distancing pool chairs to ensure proper social distancing

· Require guests to adhere staying with family and those they’ve quarantined with when using elevators, hot tubs, tables and other areas of close quarters; limits to capacity in swimming and hot tub areas

· The tables at the open-air terrace restaurant, Coastline, will be spaced between 12’ – 15’ apart

· The concierge desk staffing is suspended; resort team members will assist guests with their requests

For more information and to book room reservations for L’Auberge Del Mar guests can visit reservations@laubergedelmar.com or call 844-875-5256.

About L’Auberge Del Mar

Located in the heart of the coastal Southern California village Del Mar, L’Auberge Del Mar, managed by Noble House Hotels & Resorts, overlooks the Pacific Ocean offering a resort experience reminiscent of a private seaside estate. This intimate hotel presents 121 recently refurbished guest rooms and suites, refreshing dining options, a full service beach house-style 5,000-square-foot spa, a private path for easy beach access, tennis courts, a 24-hour fitness center and a peaceful pool area with leisure and whirlpools. An array of dining and drink selections includes Coastline for ocean view al fresco dining, L’Auberge Del Mar’s Living Room for handcrafted cocktails and tasty appetizers and the lively poolside Bleu Bar for libations and nibbles. For more information, please visit www.laubergedelmar.com.

A privately held company for more than 35 years, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Ltd. was founded in 1979 by owner and chairman Patrick R. Colee as a commercial property development group, later transitioning in 1994 to the dynamic hospitality ownership and management company it is today. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington and continuously growing, Noble House owns and manages a luxury and upper upscale portfolio of 18 distinct and visually captivating hotel properties, over 50 restaurants, bars, and lounges, the Napa Valley Wine Train, and a collection of spas, marinas, and private residences throughout the U.S. and Canada. A range of beachfront resorts spanning California and Florida, luxury retreats in Jackson Hole, WY, British Columbia, and Colorado, and a collection of urban hotels in Seattle and San Francisco, make up the diverse group of destinations. Built upon a philosophy that emphasizes location, distinction, and soul, Noble House Hotels & Resorts dedicates itself to creating and managing exceptional properties that celebrate the local destination that surrounds.

For more information, visit www.NobleHouseHotels.com or call Noble House Hotels & Resorts at 877.NOBLE.TRIP.

(Photos Courtesy L’Auberge Del Mar)