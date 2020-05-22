Otherworld Theatre Announces Exciting Opportunities for Fans

Are you the next Isaac Asimov, Ray Bradbury, Arthur Clarke, Robert Heinlein, or Gene Roddenberry? Otherworld Theatre Company, Chicago Reader’s Best New Theatre Company 2016, is extending an amazing, rare invitation to submit fresh, imaginative, creative scripts from playwrights to their voluntary literary team readers. If you are not a writer, but a fan please consider becoming part of the volunteer literary reader team. This team is headed by the new interim Literary Manager, Derek Lee McPhatter. He has been at the forefront of manifold high-profile ventures aimed at diversifying 21st century performance art.

Derek Lee McPhatter

Although for the foreseeable future, Otherworld has gone 100% digital they are still planning for when theaters move out of the darkness to on stage live performances. While the digital performances have garnered great success and fan enjoyment OTC is still dedicated to providing live theater performances in the near future. McPhatter is in sync with Otherworld Theatre’s mission to bring live science fiction and fantasy theater to audiences in Chicago and the wide world. Mc Phatter’s role is vital and brings the crucial expertise to staging successful future live company productions. If you wish to submit a drama, comedy, or dramadies please review past productions at https://www/otherworldtheatre.org/production-history. Submission guidelines and information are available on https://www.otherworldtheatre.org/work-with-us.

One More

Volunteer readers who will help diversify and streamline the selection process of scripts can apply at submissions@otherworldtheatre.org. Please label the Subject Line with “SPRING READER INQUIRY” and include a cover letter. OTC’s goal is to further develop a diverse committee of writers, directors, performers and genre theater enthusiasts to review script submissions. Volunteer readers at OTC often move on up to direct, perform, and develop shows.

Corona

Derek Lee McPhatter has a deep relationship with OTC with a number of number of plays in the company’s reading series and the annual short-play PARAGON Festival that has featured nearly 200 one-act science fiction or fantasy plays including: Bring the Beat Back, his queer black sci-fi music theater passion project. As Interim Literary Manager, Derek, proclaims: “I’m planning to introduce Otherworld to an even broader creative community as we launch new productions, expand our programming and build capacity for play development.”

Bring the Beat Back

Derek has a prestigious background. He is a founding playwright with the Fire This Time Festival. He was featured in the premier season of Harlem9’s 48 Hours in Harlem Festival–two Obie-Award winning platforms celebrating theater-makers of African decent. McPhatter has an impressive list of awards, grants, and residencies for his stellar work from the Chicago Digital Media Production Fund, Djerassi Hi-Arts, the Propeller Fund, the Puffin Foundation and the United States Embassy in the United Kingdom. His publications include plays and essays. He is the author of Otherwise Oblivian, a featured play in the 20-16 afro-futurism volume of Obsidian, Literature & Arts in the African Diaspora, and Envisioning NightQueen, a nonfiction fantasy-forward essay forthcoming from Leonardo/The International Society for the Arts, Science and Technology (ISAST).

The Rogue

For Otherworld Theatre Company’s upcoming season they are particularly interested in:

Fresh Pespectives – Although they appreciate stories inspired by Tolkien or Star Trek. They will be more excited and impressed by creative, imaginative scripts featuring worlds less familiar to their audience. Diverse Voices – Scripts should reflect the multi-cultural, eclectic communities, which make Chicago a marvelous melange of disparate rhythms and cultures. Sub-genres – steampunk, genre mash-up, and mythology have been sensational hits at Otherworld, so are highly encouraged for submission.

For more information please visit the Otherworld multiple sites at OtherworldTheatre.org and on Twitter(@OtherworldThtre, Facebook YouTube, and Instagram. Good Luck to all you burgeoning playwrights and volunteer literary readers hope to see your productions & selections on stage soon.

Photos: Courtesy of Otherworld Theatre Company.