Clique Hospitality Re-Opens Hearthstone Kitchen and Cellar, Bottiglia Cucina Enoteca and Borracha Mexican Cantina on May 26th

The long wait to dine out, have a handcrafted cocktail to go with an incredible atmosphere is finally over. Slowly restaurants are beginning to open up and allow diners to sit down and experience that restaurant experience that has sorely been lacking for the past two months. There is no better venues than to get things going than with the re-opening of a few Clique Hospitality offerings.

Andy Masi’s Clique Hospitality is set to re-open three of its restaurants on Tuesday May 26th, 2020. Hearthstone Kitchen located in Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, Borracha Mexican Cantina and Bottiglia Cucina Enoteca located at Green Valley Ranch Resort, Spa and Casino.

Hearthstone Kitchen, which originally opened in the Fall 2014 will continue to delight locals and visitors alike with its rustic-American dining options utilizing simple, seasonal and sustainable ingredients. Bottiglia was introduced Spring 2016 alongside Borracha Mexican Cantina providing Las Vegas everything you would want from a classic Italian restaurant along with a modern, fun and vibrant experience. Borracha will continue to offer its diverse menu with both conventional and unconventional Mexican cuisine while implementing new safety practices in place at all three Clique Hospitality properties, in conjunction with Station Casinos’ safety and health protocols (see below) recently announced including team members required to undergo FDA-authorized COVID-19 testing prior to returning to work, and tested at regular intervals thereafter.

After a two-month closure following the coronavirus pandemic, Masi’s team is proactively setting up all necessary protocols according to state guidelines to ensure the best possible level of service as well as the health and safety of the Las Vegas community as it is top priority. Dining rooms will operate at a reduced capacity, with tables set up according to social distancing standards. Each location will require a reservation for all guests dining-in, available by calling the restaurant or directly through the website.

Other protocols include the frequent and timed sanitization of contact surfaces of the entire venue, as well as hand washing, glove & mask wearing and changing. Temperature and wellness checks for every employee will be mandatory before each shift. Updated protocols from host stand to bar, also include, providing disposable and digital menus with a QR code to be viewed on diners’ mobile devices. All safety practices are being updated as the guest’s well-being and experience are paramount.

“We are excited to re-open and are taking every possible step to ensure our employees and guests safety and well-being while continuing an incredible dining experience.” Says Masi

All restaurants are also conveniently setting up for curbside pick-up and delivery with the same selections as their dine-in menu.

HOURS OF OPERATION:



Borracha Mexican Cantina

Monday: Closed

Tuesday – Thursday: 4:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday: 4:00 p.m – 9:00 p.m.

Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca

Monday: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday – Thursday: 5:00 p.m. 9:00 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 5:00 p.m. 10:00 p.m.

Sunday Brunch 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sunday Dinner 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar

Monday – Thursday: 5:00 p.m – 9:00 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 5:00 p.m – 10:00 p.m.

Sunday Brunch: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Sunday Dinner: 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

