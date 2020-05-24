Feed Chicago Virtual Summer Fests

Fun for you. Food for the hungry. Chicago is not Chicago without summer festivals. Let us face it. We have 3 good months in summer to party outdoors and Covid 19 pandemic has stolen that from us. Consider Virtual festivals in the comfort of your home. Special Events Management, (SEM) founded in 1998, is the Midwest’s largest full-service event producer. They have just announced two June virtual summer fests. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. you are going to be treated to two Chicago area icons performing for the benefit of the Greater Chicago Food Depository. The first of the two iconic Chicago performers is Jim Peterik, founder of the band Survivor, vocalist and songwriter for Ides of March. His most legendary songs are: Vehicle and Eye of the Tiger which he co-wrote. Eye of the Tiger was featured in the movie Rocky. Dennis DeYoung, vocalist, songwriter, keyboardist, actor, and founding member of Styx will be featured for this summer benefit. Also featured, will be Michael McDermott, Wedding Banned, Boy Band Review, and Sixteen Candles. Michael McDermott started as a coffee house folk singer. He encompasses a broad range of musical styles and genres from folk to rock to Irish. Wedding Band got their first big break on a Thursday night stint at the Cubby Bear. This gig lasted seven months. Boy Band Review is a tribute band. Sixteen Candles are a five boy band who rock audiences with popular 80’s play lists.

Comedian Tom Green

This Special Events Management live streamed Feed Chicago Virtual Festival will support The Greater Chicago Food Depository a worthy charity. They need your support for people struggling with hunger. During Covid 19 pandemic this need is critical. You can donate or volunteer to bring food and hope to Chicago and Cook County needy by registering for this festival. All invitees are encouraged to make a monetary donation before and/or during the benefit. The suggested beginning contribution is $5.00 in advance. During the stream for every $1.00 donated to Greater Chicago Food Depository three meals are provided to someone in need. Register in advance at: feedchicagofest.eventbrite.com For more information, please visit: www.chicagoevents.com

Master of Ceremonies Comedian

Stephen Kramer Glickman

Comedian Ian Edwards

Comedian Jeff Richards

On Friday, June 12, 2020 from 8:00-10:00 p.m. CST. Drafts & Laughs Virtual Beer & Comedy Festival will support Restaurant Strong. Their stated mission is to provide funds to aid restaurant workers impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic closures. Canadian born, Tom Green, comic, actor, writer, and producer known for his shock comedy is the host. This fest will benefit comedian relief efforts and Restaurant Strong. Other noteworthy comedians lending their talents include Saturday Night Live’s, Jeff Richards, Ben Gleib, , and Ian Edwards. Comedy Central’s Stephen Kramer Glickman is the Master of Ceremonies for this production. This is the first cross-country virtual festival of its kind where attendees will have an opportunity to interact with the comedians during the event. Guests of this novel event are encouraged to enjoy a variety case of 8-10 beers provided by Boston Beer Company while rolling on their own floors in laughter. This beer tasting will be guided by a virtual cicerone (beer sommelier).

Comedian Ben Gleib

Tickets are $10, $30 or $45, for performance only, performance plus beer for pickup and performance plus beer for delivery, respectively. Virtual attendees must be 21 years of age to order beer for the festival. Beer delivery for Drafts & Laughs Virtual Beer & Comedy Festival is available in areas of Chicago, Denver and Los Angeles. Beer pickup is available from local distributors at Old Crow Smokehouse – Wrigleyville and Moe’s Cantina – River North in Chicago, Molly’s Spirits – Denver and Molly’s Spirits – Greenwood Village in Denver, and Old Crow Smokehouse – Huntington Beach and Old Crow Smokehouse – Orange California in Los Angeles. See Eventbrite to purchase tickets. Do not miss these two worthy causes.

Photos: Courtesy of Heron Agency