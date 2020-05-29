The Clubhouse of Oakbrook Center Announces Fine, Sophisticated Dining has Returned with a Twist

Tired of slaving away in the kitchen or dining on fast food pickups and deliveries during social isolation? The Clubhouse of Oak Brook is excited to offer its patrons several fine dining options in the comfort of your home or if you prefer, socially distanced dining outdoors. On Wednesday, May 27, 2020 they have re-opened for Curb-side pick-up or delivery from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday. Phone: (630) 472-0600 Order: theclubhouse.com, ubereats.com, doordash.com

Orange Basil Salmon

Al fresco dining begins Friday, May 29, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11:00 a.m.to 8:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Located at 298 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, IL 60523 with a lovely outdoor patio adjacent to Barnes and Noble Booksellers, the Clubhouse in its 22 year. It is famous for refined traditional American cuisine and a stellar, expansive wine and cocktail list. They have also been noted for their amazing, gracious and exceptional service. In 2018 Open Table awarded them the distinction of “100 Best Brunches in America” They are one of the top eight brunches in Illinois.

Calamari

Jim Olson, Director of Operations assures us: “While The Clubhouse was closed, our team has been working diligently to adapt our original business model to continue providing a comfortable and sophisticated experience for our guests. We’re thrilled to re-open with the same exceptional service and food our restaurant is known for, but also with proper health procedures in place.”

The Steak

Committed to keeping its guests and staff safe and at ease The Clubhouse of Oak Brook has implemented for all its fine dining options new scrupulous health and sanitation practices. They follow all the Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines and a complete list of these health and safety measures is available on The Clubhouse’s website: theclubhouse.com. Be sure to wear your face mask until seated by the hostess. You need it to wear it to use the restrooms inside the restaurant.

Executive Chef Pawel Marszalek, hails from Poland where he studied computer science. He began here in the states in 1990 as a prep cook and dishwasher. Through hard work he graduated to kitchen supervisor and then finally an executive chef. His 5 year anniversary at The Clubhouse is coming up in October. He is also a pastry chef extraordinaire and responsible for all the desserts on the menu. May I suggest his grandmother’s cheesecake and the key lime pie both are divine.

Key Lime Pie/ Lillis

Lucky for me, I was able to garner a reservation for the re-opening of the al fresco dining on Friday, May 29th at 1:00 p.m. Their website does say they welcome walk-ins, also. Reservations are a good idea for weekends as they are already fully booked for this Friday and Saturday evening.

Grandma’s Cheesecake/Lillis

As I relish the opportunity to break out of lock down and enjoy a delightful repast with my favorite dining companions a favorite quote from the Private Benjamin film keeps reverberating in my head. Goldy Hawn is schlepping all night long through mud and rain whining this mantra: “I wanna wear my sandals… I wanna go out to lunch. I wanna be NORMAL again.” I could not agree more, so I am extremely delighted to announce today is that day at The Clubhouse for our new normal.

Prime Rib/ Lillis

We dined on Steak sliders with french fries, a beautifully plated Parmesan encrusted whitefish atop an asparagus risotto, medium rare prime rib with creamy mashed potatoes and a steak sandwich. The food was abundantly delicious. The plate presentations were wonderful. We opted for non-alchoholic beverages for lunch. They had three fresh fruit flavored lemonades: raspberry, strawberry, and peach plus Lavazza Coffee. The staff is gracious, friendly, and hospitable. Joanna, our server, was a seasoned veteran and a delight. Let us all consider easing the suffering of the hospitality industry by returning to whatever current dining options are allowed.

Parmesan Encrusted Whitefish with asparagus risotto/ Lillis

Photos Courtesy of: Carol Fox Associates unless otherwise noted.