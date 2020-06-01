The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod – Reopening Las Vegas and Introducing the New Strat

The STRAT Hotel, Casino & Skypod gave guests a little taste of what their reinvention of the Stratosphere was before Covid19 seemingly shut down Las Vegas and the rest of the world. June 4th is not only the day that will see a lot of Las Vegas open, but it also is the celebration of rebirth that the STRAT that was put on hold. But 8 a.m. on Thursday June 4th, all of the glorious changes will be center stage as the doors open to welcome guests to the new STRAT.

As The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod . welcomes back guests, they will offer up to a 45 percent discount on all room reservations, including those made for the hotel’s new Elevate Series rooms. You can’t ask for a better opportunity to reintroduce yourself to the similar setting, while also getting to experience all of the newness of the STRAT. The STRAT name change was appropriate as the entire 80,000-square-foot casino was redesigned. If you have previously visited the Stratosphere, you will be awestruck the moment you walk through the doors. The casino has a beautiful combination of blue and amber and has a much more vibrant and lively feel with the updated setting. They also transformed 574 of the total 2,427 rooms into their new Elevate series. These rooms can match any on the Las Vegas strip with their stylish contemporary design that also includes all of the modern technological amenities that you come to expect with a stay in Las Vegas.

Among the many changes, one thing that is still consistent is iconic Top of the World restaurant. Long time Las Vegas chef Robert Lomeli recently took over as executive chef and has been putting his stamp on a revamped menu, with many creative twists in store guests. The food is just one of many reasons to visit Top of the World, simply put, it has the best view of any restaurant in all of Las Vegas. Once you combine the world-class food, the view and service that is simply as good as it gets, you just have quintessential over-the-top Las Vegas experience. Even if you are not staying at the STRAT, this is simply a must for anyone visiting Las Vegas.

Once sports are a reality again, the STRAT has added the new, state-of-the art William Hill Sports Book. This offers everything you expect in a sports book, a line from William Hill on every event you could think of along with high-definition televisions and large projectors galore. Right next to the sports book is another beautiful addition to the STRAT, the View Lounge. A stunningly beautiful bar that puts you into the middle of the action of the casino as well as still giving you a great view of the sports book. In addition they have a very unique selection of custom handcrafted cocktails. If you are looking for a perfect sports bar experience, BLVD & MAIN is just that. They offer an incredible selection of craft beers along with some truly elevated bar food in and televisions that surround you so that you don’t miss a minute of the action.

The two-story Observation was not only completely remodeled, but now is home to 108 Drinks, a scenic spot for craft cocktails and 108 Eats, serving handcrafted sandwiches and gourmet ice cream. For the daredevils out there there is the STRAT’s controlled decent attraction, now known as SkyJump Powered by Mountain Dew. If simply want a cocktail with a view, this is the spot to enjoy just that. The SkyPod’s Chapel in the Clouds is located 800 feet high above Las Vegas and is now accepting wedding reservations. There are two very memorable options that include two chapels on the 103rd floor; indoor and outdoor weddings on the Observation Deck, located on levels 108 and 109; private balcony weddings on level 112, and even thrill ride weddings. It is tough to find a more memorable wedding venue than what is offered at the STRAT. The STRAT will also have several entertainment options for guests and they will be re-opening those in the near future, including: MJ Live, a tribute to Michael Jackson, the LA Comedy Club and Celestia.

If you are looking for a chance to experience one of the iconic spots in Las Vegas while still enjoying everything that goes with a just built casino and resort, the STRAT is for you. The image in the distance of the high point of the STRAT calls you, whether you see it from the plane as you are flying into Las Vegas or if you are driving into town. But there is a reason that it draws your eyes to it, there is simply nothing else in Las Vegas quite like the STRAT and now is the time to experience all the incredible changes.

For more information, visit: The Strat