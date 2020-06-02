FABIAN says F_ _ _K YOU to Joe Exotic for Abusing Tigers and Then Releaes His New Re-Recording of Gold Record Tiger for Big Cat Benefit

Fabian, former teenage heart-throb and iconic pop rock artist has re-recorded his 1959 Gold record Tiger on behalf of abused tigers and other big cats and will release it this week. Always having his finger on the trend of the day, which is now the phenomenon “Tiger King”, 2x Grammy nominated & Multi-Platinum record producer Joel Diamond wasted no time in tracking down and then convincing a very reluctant Fabian to re-record his huge hit & gold record “Tiger” – which he last recorded in a studio when he was 15 years old. Not dis-similar to the first time around, and after much coaxing, Fabian finally said yes and the result is a new amazing 2020 version of “Tiger”. Also, this time around, Diamond brought on the #1 UK Club Re-mixer, 7th Heaven, to take the new “Tiger” to even greater heights with an extended Club Re-mix. “I’m thrilled to have produced a new recording with such an American music icon as Fabian, and adapting to all the challenges that went along with it in coordinating the recording session in CA, PA and UK during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown”, said record producer Joel Diamond.

Teenage Heart-throb Fabian, is one of the first pop rock artists ever to be known by just one name. Fabian was 15 years old when he recorded “Tiger”, which won him the Silver Award as “The Promising Male Vocalist of 1958”. By the time he was 18, he had eleven of his recordings reach the Billboard Hot 100 charts (including his other major hit “Turn Me Loose”) and recorded eight albums. “Tiger” was not only a huge million selling Pop record, but also hit the Top 20 on Billboard’s R&B chart.

Netflix show “Tiger King” is officially crowned Twitter King and has been #1 rated and most talked about show on the network worldwide and is now in discussion to become a TV series (8 episodes on CBS) starring Nicolas Cage – who coincidentally, in a scene from “Peggy Sue Got Married”, Cage pulls down his car visor which has a picture of Fabian clipped on it and Cage says, “Fabian, please help me!”. There is also a Broadway Show in the works with Kristin Chenoweth having already recorded one of the songs. The stage and TV series follows the life of Joe Exotic, a former zoo operator, an openly gay & gun-toting cowboy, a husband to three men, and a “Milli Vanilli” style country singing career. Joe’s latest true crime docu-series is a combination of murder, mayhem, polygamy, and madness; Joe is currently serving 22 years in federal prison, although Cardi B has applied for a “Go-Fund Me” as well as President Trump now getting involved in considering a pardon for Joe. Chrissy Teigen, Jared Leto, Dax Shepard, Kim Kardashian, Sly Stallone, Rob Lowe, Ellen DeGeneres, Ed Norton, David Spade, Shaq, Britney Spears, Courtney Stodden and many other top celebrities regularly share their thoughts, good or bad, about this runaway hit on their personal Social Media.

Fabian is an animal rights person and was appalled by the abuse of the big cats in Joe Exotic’s care. This was the prime reason for Fabian to re-record his huge hit ‘Tiger’, and in turn donate a portion of the profits to Big Cat Reserves and Education centers including the Cedar Cove Feline Sanctuary and Educational Center . “It was only the cruelty to the tigers that could have ever motivated me to re-record my 1959 hit “Tiger” plus the fact that I want to bring attention to all the tiger reserves that are doing such great work. And to Joe Exotic I say F- – – k You!, said Fabian.

“Tiger 2020” is being released Wed May 27th on Silver Blue Records and is available on iTunes. For our media friends, attached is a copy of the radio mix of “Tiger 2020”, and extended Club Mixes are available.

About Fabian:

At 15, Fabian won the Silver Award as “The Promising Male Vocalist of 1958”. By the time he was 18, he had recorded dozens of hit singles, eight albums and earned gold records for “Turn Me Loose” and “Tiger” and a gold album for “The Fabulous Fabian”.

Fabian appeared in 30 films which rocketed him to stardom in the acting arena and he was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 8, 2002. In 1998, Fabian married model Andrea Patrick, a former Miss Pennsylvania-USA and Miss West Virginia who is the Owner/CEO of Patrick Talent Agency and Editor-in-Chief/Publisher for US Fashion magazine, GLADYS Magazine.

Fabian has kept his forever youthful looks and his great sense of humor coupled with enormous charm. Fabian continues to perform with two of his Philadelphia buddies, Frankie Avalon and Bobby Rydell as “The Golden Boys” celebrating their 35th year together in one of the longest running shows of its genre today. His loyal fans are never disappointed to this day.

About Joel Diamond:

2 x Grammy Nominee & Multi Platinum record producer Joel Diamond, CEO & President of Silver Blue Productions and Joel Diamond Entertainment, has produced hits in almost every genre of music from single-handedly creating the entire music career starting in Germany for David Hasselhoff, produced pop singer Englebert Humperdinck for 20 years including his biggest hit “After the Lovin”, country singer Eddy Arnold, R&B singers Gloria Gaynor and Little Anthony, legendary comic Andrew Dice Clay, and three #1 Classical albums for The Five Browns, in addition to many music awards and accolades over the years. Diamond recently received the 5th Annual Icon Award for Music presented on stage by Wink Martindale and Roger Neal at the Hollywood Museum, as well as being inducted into the Legends of Vinyl “Hall of Fame”.

Social Media and “seizing the moment” is not new to Joel Diamond, as just several months ago, after offering Subway Opera Singer Emily Zamourka a recording deal, the media was on fire with Diamond appearing on TMZ Live, Good Morning America, and news blitzes around the world.

