George Floyd’s Death Hurts – His Legacy Sooths

On Monday, May 25, 2020 the world witnessed the ground lynching of a black man, George Floyd at the knee and and hands of a white police officer. The days after that so many events took place that I had to write this on Saturday, May 30. I am still hurting deeply here in Atlanta, Georgia. Civil Right Leaders that are still living among us who gave birth to the Civil Rights Movement in Atlanta with Rev. Dr. Martin L. King Jr. are hurting even more.

The Protest in the 60’s led by Rev. Dr. Martin L. King, Jr., …History, Unsplash.com





On Friday, our Mayor Keisha Lance-Bottom passionately spoke with hurt and anger but spoke the truth about how protesters damaged our city.

As a country, many are angry, hurting, protesting whether peacefully or violently, and just want to be heard. There is so much pent up anger. A combination of many blacks dying senselessly that included the modern day lynching of George Floyd, who all died because of the color of their skin.

Many “Hate Crime Groups” have risen to a record high since the current election. It was reported at these weekend protests they were dressed in all black having knives, hammers, planting bricks, spray painting on surfaces “Black Lives Matter” etc. Add the continuous degrading tweets and remarks which added more fuel to this fire.

Violent protests continue to rise and it hurts to see to see so many trying to destroy America. We even had non-violent protesters in London, England and around the world empathizing with the Black cause.

Photo by Thomas Bennie on Unsplash

On Sunday, Pastors had many heartfelt, hopeful and spiritual messages for us that are really needed at this time in history. God is the source of our strength and we have to keep holding onto this strength even though we may feel there is a “Conspiracy In The Land”.

Photo by Andrew Robinson on Unsplash

With all the black lives that were killed in May and the COVID-19 Virus reportedly killing Black Americans at soaring rates, it is overwhelming. Don’t fall into the trap of violently protesting, making you more vulnerable to arrest, death, jail time, injury, COVID-19 and more.

Photo by Joe Yates on Unsplash

Parents, talk to your “violently protesting” children, and if parents are protesting violently then children talk to your parents. We are in this together as Americans and we need to come together as one Nation and stop being known as the country with the Racism disease consisting of hatred, prejudice, stupidity and police brutality.

Lord, you can make a way in the midst of it all but we need every American kneeling to you in prayer asking you to heal our land that is crying out. And please help us to use our energy for our VOTING RIGHTS IN JUNE AND NOVEMBER and watch change come!!! It seems America is knocked down at the moment but we are not knocked out!!!

Photo Courtesy of John Nelson



Despite all that has happen, I still have great friends of all races with good hearts that I love. So, if you know someone that has a hardened heart, please talk to them and let’s make that change. My many Caucasian friends are saying, they are understanding it more, and they can see it more clearly now as the days go on. That is why these protests are so diverse and worldwide. A change is going on.

Photo by Koshu Kunii on Unsplash

It is true, you will not win everyone over, but I believe there are more good people than bad people. Once we reach that goal, understand one another, and forgive each other for a shameful past, we shall stand together as one nation and we will conquer more. Let’s pray and practice here on earth to love, respect and do for one another so we all can make Heaven, our final destination!!!