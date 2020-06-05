Las Vegas Restaurant News

With Las Vegas’ restaurants opening back up, food lovers are going to have seemingly endless options to choose from. If you are looking for a way to experience as many restaurants as possible, now you are able to eat and explore their way through the city like never before with an innovative, private, self-guided, e-assisted culinary tour created by Finger Licking Foodie Tours. The brand-new company represents a follow-up, companion business to the successful Lip Smacking Foodie Tours created by Las Vegas entrepreneur and hospitality-industry veteran, Donald Contursi.

The new self-guided Finger Licking Foodie Tour offers guests a carefree, fun-filled way to enjoy an array of Instagrammable dishes at Las Vegas’ top restaurants in one outing – without the hassle of doing loads of research or making reservations on their own.

But unlike the companies’ other tours, the pioneering Finger Licking Foodie Downtown Las Vegas self-guided tour doesn’t have an actual tour guide who leads patrons from venue to venue. Instead, this tour, with a minimum requirement of just two patrons, is designed to be a more intimate and individualistic experience. Guests have the flexibility to book their tour anytime between 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. They are then provided with an online map, as well as a link to an innovative virtual tour guide who provides commentary for each fascinating stop along the way. As guests make their way through this 2.5-hour experience in the city’s exciting, revitalized downtown, they will visit three acclaimed restaurants, where they will be well taken care of as they enjoy three unforgettable dishes at each venue. On top of that, they will receive a 15 percent discount off the regular price of any other menu items they would like to try at any of the establishments.

As a “thank you” to essential workers who performed their important jobs tirelessly and bravely during the recent mandated shelter-in-place and in anticipation of the local culinary scene’s reopening, Finger Licking Foodie Tours is accepting nominations to receive a complimentary Self-guided Downtown Las Vegas tour for two. Nominees may include healthcare workers, postal workers, janitorial personnel, delivery drivers, grocery-store employees and all others who have remained on the front lines during the pandemic. Ten tours for two will be awarded and nominations may be made here.

Lip Smacking Foodie Tours was founded five years ago to offer gourmet walking tours featuring prime-time dining and VIP service at the most exclusive restaurants. After quickly gaining numerous accolades and repeat customers, Contursi decided to expand on the concept with Finger Licking Foodie Tours, which was established in 2019 to provide a more casual romp with crowd-pleasing noshes at a can’t-be-beat price.

Besides the self-guided tour, Finger Licking Foodie offers two group tours: The Las Vegas Strip Foodie Tour is a 2.5-hour afternoon experience that leaves plenty of time for a night out on the town afterward. Guests visit four exciting stops on each tour, which combines sensational sight-seeing with craveable dishes. Each tour’s itinerary remains under wraps – for maximum anticipation and surprise. Knowledgeable and charismatic local guides keep the atmosphere lively by spotlighting some of the most distinctive sights and fascinating facts along the way. Guests who opt for the Downtown Las Vegas Foodie Tour enjoy all these same benefits while visiting four neighborhood restaurants run by local chefs who have made a name for themselves in the dynamic, art-filled, revitalized downtown.

“Everyone loves to eat, but they also value bang for the buck, especially now as we’ve come through an unprecedented time in this country,’’ Contursi says. “I wanted to create a way for people to celebrate dining out again without breaking the bank. I wanted to make them feel special after all they’ve been through. Our new self-guided tour option, which is unlike anything else around, is perfect for people who prefer a smaller group setting.’’

Finger Licking Foodie Tours start at $79 per person, and are perfect for singles, couples, and groups of friends or families. Click here to make a reservation.

Wynn Las Vegas will welcome a dynamic new restaurant concept, Elio, in partnership with Enrique Olvera, Daniela Soto-Innes and Santiago Perez of ATM Group. The international hospitality company behind acclaimed restaurants Cosme and Atla in New York City and Pujol in Mexico City, will debut a social dining concept on March 19, 2020 that merges exquisite service and exceptional food in an energetic environment. The new concept will augment the resort’s existing portfolio of distinguished restaurants.

“The addition of Elio will be a defining moment as we embark on expanding the collection of restaurants at Wynn,” said Marilyn Spiegel, President of Wynn Las Vegas. “ATM Group is an award-winning creative culinary force. Elio will not only be a place to have dinner but a destination for your entire evening.”

The restaurant will occupy the space adjacent to Encore Beach Club and will showcase a thoughtful menu of recipes grounded in Mexico’s rich culinary traditions, infusing the finest regional and seasonal ingredients. Small plates and appetizers featuring a heavy emphasis on seafood and produce will be paired with signature shareable entrees. The bar and lounge will add to the celebration by showcasing Mexico’s best hand-selected agave-based spirits.

“We are very pleased to team up with Wynn to bring our iconic hospitality to Las Vegas, a vibrant and exciting city that knows how to have fun,” said Enrique Olvera. “Inspired by the 40s and 50s, a golden age for the Mexican cinema, we seek to offer guests exceptional service as well as genuine and personal cuisine that is focused on authentic Mexican flavors. Expect a festive atmosphere where design and interior details lead you to feel the elegance and simplicity of the Nevada landscape.”

Guests of Elio will be immersed in a sleek and seductive environment. Day turns to night as guests move from the energy of the bar and lounge to the warmth of the dining room. The modern and minimal architectural lines are paired with rich textures and beautiful art that creates a backdrop for lively gatherings and exceptional food.





Elio’s lounge will be open daily and serve weekend brunch. The dining room will be open nightly. For more information and updates please visit: www.eliolv.com. For reservations, call 702-770-DINE (3463).