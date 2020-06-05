Palm Springs International ShortFest Selections Announced

Still image from COLETTE, Photo Courtesy of Anthony Giacchino

Palm Springs International ShortFest has selected 332 short films in their Official Selection that will be eligible for jury award consideration. These films represent 69 countries and were selected from more than 6,000 submissions received this year. As previously announced, while ShortFest will not hold an in-person event, a number of the official selection films will be available to screen for free online from June 16-22, 2020. A list of screening films and the complete line-up is available at Palm Springs International Shortfest and a list of the official selection films are included at the end of the release.

“Pivoting online has not been an easy decision for any organization to make, but we’re happy to bring ShortFest to an audience while keeping our patrons, staff and filmmakers safe,” said Artistic Director Lili Rodriguez. “We’ve had our filmmakers in mind through this entire process and are looking forward to sharing the stories and voices that so moved us.”

Juried award winners will be announced on Sunday, June 21 from the official selection presenting them with awards and cash prizes worth $25,000 including five Academy Award® qualifying awards. Over the course of 24 years, the Festival has presented over 100 films that have gone on to receive Academy Award® nominations.

Still image from THE FABRIC OF YOU, Photo Courtesy of Josephine Lohoar Self

This year’s categories, which will have their own group of jury members, include:

Oscar® Qualifying Awards: Greater Palm Springs CVB Best of the Festival Award, Best Animated Short, Best Documentary Short, Best Live-Action Short Over 15 Minutes and Best Live-Action Short 15 Minutes and Under.

Student Short Awards: Best Student Animated Short, Best Student Documentary Short, Best Student International Short, Best Student U.S. Short

Special Jury Awards: Best International Short, Best U.S. Short, Best Comedy Short, Best LGBTQ+ Short, Best Midnight Short, GoE Bridging the Borders Award, Local Jury Award, Vimeo Staff Pick Award, Young Cineastes Award

The selection of short films feature celebrated film and TV actors including: Melora Walters in Adeline, The Great; Danny Pudi in Coffee Shop Names; Will McCormack and Michael Govier direct If Anything Happens I Love You produced by Laura Dern; Mandy Moore in I Lost My Mother’s Ashes; Kevin Dunn in Josiah; Oscar Isaac and Alia Shawkat in The Letter Room; Rachel Dratch in Marcy Learns Something New; Maya Rudolph, Jay Ellis and LaRoyce Hawkins in Thirsty; and Nicholas Braun in Victor in Paradise.

The ShortFest Forum will also take place from June 16-22, 2020. For more information, visit Palm Springs International’s Shortfest.