Caesars Entertainment to Reopen Gaming Floor and Other Amenities at The LINQ Hotel + Experience

Caesars Entertainment Corporation plans to reopen The LINQ Hotel + Experience’s gaming floor and other amenities at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020. The LINQ Hotel + Experience Hotel and parking garage will remain closed until further notice.

The plan to reopen some of the offerings at The LINQ follows a successful reopening weekend at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, Flamingo Las Vegas, and Harrah’s Las Vegas. The Company is also announcing reopening dates for other amenities at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Las Vegas.

“It has been a pleasure to welcome guests and team members back to some of our properties in Las Vegas and in other parts of the country,” said Tony Rodio, Chief Executive Officer. “We are encouraged by customer interest and visits, strong demand, and the implementation, so far, of our enhanced health and safety protocols. This is a new way of operating, and we will continue to evaluate and adjust our procedures to enhance guest and team member comfort and experiences. “

Our expansion plans will continue to reflect customer demand as well as a focus on properly executing health and safety directives. Adding The LINQ gaming floor, food and beverage amenities, as well as The LINQ pool, in addition to expanded amenities at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s are the next steps towards resuming normal business operations in Las Vegas,” Rodio added.

The following amenities will open at The LINQ Hotel + Experience:

Food and Beverage

Pool

Influence, The Pool at The LINQ – Friday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Retail

Wine and Spirits – Thursday through Sunday

The following amenities are reopening at Caesars Palace:

Restaurant Guy Savoy (June 24)

(June 24) Tiger Wok at Forum Food Court (June 12)

(June 12) COLOR – A Salon by Michael Boychuck (June 12)

– A Salon by Michael Boychuck (June 12) Fitness Center

Race & Sportsbook and Sportsbook Bar (June 12)

All resort pools along with the swim-up gaming area at the Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis (June 12)

The following amenities are reopening at Harrah’s Las Vegas on June 12:

The Company previously announced that it has suspended fees for paid self-parking in Las Vegas. The resumption of business in Las Vegas followed the opening of several regional properties, including in Louisiana, Mississippi, Iowa, Missouri, Lake Tahoe and Laughlin, Nevada, as well as tribal properties in Arizona, California and North Carolina. Caesars will continue to open properties in line with regulatory approvals and customer demand.

Health and Safety Protocols

The LINQ will follow the Company’s previously announced, enhanced health and safety protocols, which build on the Company’s existing plans and practices in these areas. Caesars management is focused on the well-being of team members, guests and the community, and is working to create an environment with enhanced standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices.

Among the enhanced health and safety protocols are more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Caesars has also implemented a health screening program for all employees. Team members are required to wear masks, which will be provided by the Company. Guests will also be provided masks and will be strongly encouraged to wear them throughout their visit.

For more information on the Company’s health and safety protocols, visit: Caesars Health Further updates on Caesars Entertainment’s response to COVID-19 can be found at Caesars Updates.