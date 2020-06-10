In Conversation with Mickey Burns

I always look to interview people that make me think and question why they would be a great interviewer. Today I have the pleasure to speak with one of the most talented hosts and author, Mickey Burns. He gives insight on his journey in entertainment and advice to those struggling to make it in the industry. Here is the very handsome Mickey Burns. His book is : “From The Projects To Profiles: A Memoir”

Mickey with Actor Robert Wagner

David: Hello Mickey, thank you for taking the time out to speak with me. Take me back to the day you decided you wanted to be in entertainment, what inspired you!



Mickey: Actually I’ve been in entertainment most of my life. First with sports, playing football and baseball in high school and throughout college. I also had a band back in the late 70s and 80s where we performed all over the NY tristate area and even recorded a couple of records. So the progression into Television was a natural one for me.

Mickey with Ballerina Misty Copeland

David: What have you learned about yourself as a host?



Mickey: I guess the most important thing I’ve learned is that by having this enormous platform that I’ve had for almost 20 years, which includes a viewing demographic of 20 million potential viewers in a 50-mile radius of NYC, that it comes an enormous responsibility. It offers an opportunity to educate and inspire our viewing audience, something that I take very seriously.





Profiles Promo Poster

David: What are some obstacles you face as a host?



Mickey: if there were any obstacles I think the number one would be to keep raising the bar with each new episode. There’s an old saying, you’re only as good as your last show. So our challenge is to consistently make the next episode better than the last, and we’ve had that attitude over our 500-episode journey.

Mickey with Deepak Chopra

David: What is the most rewarding part of your job?



Mickey: I think the most rewarding part is when people approach me on the street or in the subway and say they watched a recent episode and they were inspired or learned something that helped them.



David: If you can go back in time what would you tell your teenage self?



Mickey: I would tell my teenage self to never second guess myself. Have confidence in your decisions and give everything you have in the pursuit and accomplishment of those goals.





Mickey with Actress Susan Lucci.

David: What advice do you have for people trying to make it in entertainment?



Mickey: I think the number one thing that I would share with them is never get discouraged and learn how to deal with rejection. In 2012 I spoke at my alma mater’s graduation ceremony. And I remember sharing with the graduates that during their journey they may receive 100 no’s along the way, but only need one yes to fulfill their dream.

David: If you weren’t in entertainment what other field can you see yourself in?



Mickey: Actually, prior to entering the entertainment industry I was a teacher and basketball coach on the high school level. So had I not ventured into entertainment I would most likely have remained in education and coaching.





Mickey with Tony Orlando

David: Do you have any regrets within your career?



Mickey: To be honest I really don’t. It’s been an honor and a privilege to have had the opportunity to sit down with some of the true icons in the entertainment industry, and continue to do so.



David: Are there any new projects you are working on?



Mickey: Yes! My second book! And it will be a coffee table book titled “Inside Celebrity Profiles.” Recently, I asked our photographer, Robert Braunfeld, how many photos he had from in and around the set of “Profiles” from the past 20 years. Robert responded he wasn’t sure but he got back to me that evening. He called me that night and said he had 16,542 photos! The next day I mentioned that to our publicist, Eileen Shapiro, and she immediately said we have to do a coffee table book about “Profiles.” Within a week we had a contract from our publisher, New Haven Publishers Ltd., and we are currently putting the book together with an anticipated release date of right before Christmas.



Mickey with Mary Wilson

David: Thank you for your time. What are some words of wisdom to all the readers?



Mickey: Always be the best version of yourself, stay inspired, and never stop reaching for the stars.

Photos: Courtesy of Mickey Burns.

