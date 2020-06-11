ABC7/WLS-TV CHICAGO TO PRODUCE AND BROADCAST ‘GRADUATION 2020: FOR CHICAGO. BY CHICAGO.,’ A VIRTUAL CEREMONY FOR CHICAGO’S GRADUATING HIGH SCHOOL SENIORS

Virtual Graduation Is Hosted by ’Hamilton’ Star Miguel Cervantes, With Commencement Address by Oprah Winfrey, Joined by Celebrity Appearances Including Award-Winning Hip-Hop Artist Common

Special to air Sunday, June 14, (1:00 – 2:00 p.m. CDT) on ABC7 Chicago, Localish Network, and multiple radio and television stations across the city of Chicago

Stream live at ABC7Chicago.com, ABC7’s connected Apps, ABC7Chicago’s Facebook and Localish’s Facebook, YouTube and Windy City LIVE’s Facebook

ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago and ABC’s Localish digital network to broadcast and exclusively produce “Graduation 2020: For Chicago. By Chicago.,” a live 60-minute first-of-its kind, citywide virtual graduation ceremony to celebrate the city of Chicago’s 35,000 graduating seniors. The special will recognize the tenacity and achievements of Chicago’s high school seniors who are graduating during unprecedented times. The ceremony will air SUNDAY, JUNE 14 at 1:00 p.m. CDT,hosted by Chicago’s “Hamilton” star Miguel Cervantes,and commencement keynote by Oprah Winfrey.

1. Miguel Cervantes photo: Star of Chicago’s “Hamilton” production (and now Broadway’s) Miguel Cervantes emcees the special from the auditorium at Lane Tech College Prep

The star-studded lineup will appear virtually to give tribute and well-wishes to graduating seniors’ achievements. Confirmed appearances include Gov. JB Pritzker, “The Voice”’s Katie Kadan performing the national anthem, and an opening narrated by Chicago’s hometown, hip-hop recording artist, Common, the first rapper to win an Emmy®, Grammy®, and an Academy Award®, with many more special appearances.

2. Katie Kaden photo: “The Voice” finalist and Chicago native Katie Kaden sings the National Anthem—with the help of eight 2020 graduates—from Soldier Field

The televised production captures inspiring citywide images of Chicago, its high schools and students through original and drone aerial footage, despite a pandemic and citywide protests. Partnered with footage of tributes and speeches from well-known Chicagoans ranging from Mayor Lightfoot to Chicago’s professional sport stars to extraordinary high school graduates; the special also showcases popular high school band performances that display the pride and culture of the city. ABC7 made submission links available to all seniors for their own “Pomp and Circumstance Graduation Walk” videos, which production then paired with music produced by Chicago’s DJ Hot Rodto air as part of the graduation celebration. The package is showcased through original short videos and segments produced by ABC7 Chicago and Localish.

“We are honored to not only produce this historic event for the city of Chicago’s graduating seniors, but we are pleased to be able to expand the virtual graduation past our broadcast on WLS and Localish, and offer it to all television and radio stations across the city of Chicago,” said John Idler, president and general manager, WLS-TV. “We are living in an unprecedented time, but that didn’t stop the class of 2020. WLS wants to ensure that we produce and deliver an exciting, heartfelt send-off that can be felt by all graduating seniors and their families wherever they are throughout the city, and one that will not be forgotten.”

In addition to ABC7, the virtual graduation ceremony will be broadcast on WGN-TV, WTTW, WCIU, CBS2, NBC5, FOX32 and Univision Chicago (WGBO-TV); and will air live on Localish Network in 14 million homes across the country. WBEZ 91.5 FM Chicago will air portions of the graduation celebration and stream the entire ceremony live on WBEZ.org. Additionally, the city of Chicago will provide a live-stream feed from Chicago.gov and it’s Facebook page. The ceremony will be closed captioned and Univision Chicago (WGBO-TV) will provide Spanish closed captioning.

Common photo: Rapper, actor, philanthropist and Chicago native Common sends his well-wishes to the Class of 2020

ABC7 Chicago and Localish are the lead broadcasters and will showcase the live virtual celebration with a multiplatform focus that will leverage its promotional strength across ABC’s linear, digital and social footprints. Viewers can stream live at ABC7Chicago.com, ABC7’s connected Apps, ABC7’s Facebook, YouTube, and Localish on Facebook, YouTube and WLS-TV’s ‘Windy City LIVE’ Facebook. The station will also rebroadcast the special across its digital streaming platforms and connected TV.

ABC 7 PRESENTS GRADUATION 2020: THE AFTER PARTY! A LIVE SPECIAL HOSTED BY CHERYL BURTON AND HOSEA SANDERS, SUNDAY, JUNE 14 AT 2 PM

Former President Barack Obama Sends Inspirational Message to Class of 2020; Mayor Lori Lightfoot Makes Live Appearance To Offer Congratulations

ABC 7 keeps the party going for Chicago’s 2020 graduates! Following the city-wide graduation special at 1 PM, Cheryl Burton and Hosea Sanders go live for GRADUATION 2020: THE AFTER PARTY! airing Sunday, June 14 at 2 PM. ABC 7’s Terrell Brown and Tanja Babich will contribute uplifting interviews with Mayor Lightfoot and Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes. The special will be streamed live on abc7chicago.com.

“We at ABC 7 wanted to congratulate our 2020 graduates. After the ABC7 produced city-wide special, GRADUATION 2020, we will continue the celebration of our outstanding high school students. We are all looking forward to watching the Class of 2020 help unify and bring about positive change in our communities,” said John Idler, President & General Manager, ABC 7.

This half-hour special will acknowledge the perseverance and incredible achievements of the Class of 2020 despite the unforeseen challenges they faced during their senior year. We will hear from several local students who are making a real difference in their communities.

Highlights also include former President and Chicagoan, Barack Obama, who will share a heartening message with graduates, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot who will appear live to send the Class of 2020 her best wishes. Hamilton star Miguel Cervantes will give graduates a shout out and offer some words of wisdom. The Soul Children of Chicago will be featured in an uplifting performance. Last but not least, the ABC 7 Eyewitness News team of anchors and reporters will salute Chicago graduates, ABC 7 Chicago style.