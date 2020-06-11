JC-BIKE TRAVEL MOTORCYCLE CUSTOM TOURS RE-OPENS JULY 2020 – JC-BIKE TRAVEL CANYON RUN JULY 02, 2020

JC- BIKE TRAVEL established 2003 has been touring around the continental US for decades. During the pandemic the touring company was forced to temporarily close its doors. JC-Bike Travel is pleased to announce that they are now open for tour bookings and the 15 day “Canyon Run” will take place on July 02, 2020. The Canyon Run tours 4 states. California, Arizona, Utah and Nevada.

The Best or Nothing! JC Bike Travel

On the tour you will see landmarks such as Monument Valley at the Utah & Arizona Border. National Parks include Zion, Joshua Tree, Death Valley, and Yosemite. Some of the Canyons on the tour include Grand Canyon, Brice Canyon and Glen Canyon.

Evening festivities are always fun with JC-Bike Travel. Many entertainment stops along the route, nightlife on Main Street in downtown Palm Springs and Laughlin Colorado River boat tours. Hotspots to visit while traveling through Las Vegas are Hoover Damn, Valley of Fire, the largest live celebrity tribute show in the world known as “Legends in Concert” at The Tropicana, Casinos, Cowboy Country “Red Dog Saloon” in Virginia City voted “the best in town”, all following the cleaning guidelines from the state and practicing social distancing.





JC-Bike Travel organizes it all. When you book your tour reservation, hotel accommodations, motorcycle rentals, fuel stops, and complimentary dinner upon arrival and departure, are all inclusive. You can relax and enjoy the ride. Couples are welcome. Your tour guide is JC himself and he takes pride on the safety and assurance of your enjoyment.

JC has provided motorcycle custom tours all over the continental United States for over 17 years with over 500, 000 miles on his person. If you have a specific area you wish to explore please send your contact information for a quote or visit the website to book your next tour with JC-Bike Travel. Canyon Run Tours 2020

Following the Canyon Run starts up the “Rock the Rockies Tour” August 1, 2020. The 12 day “Rock the Rockies” Tour program begins in Denver, Colorado. International and U.S. Riders arrive in DIA airport, the 5th busiest airport in the world. Rock the Rockies includes the world famous 80th Sturgis Bike Rally. The route goes through Silverthorne, Veral, Jackson , Cody, Deadwood, Cheyenne, Colorado Springs. JC your tour and adventure guide greets you with a traditional American “Welcome Dinner”. Book your tour now! Rock the Rockies Tours 2020

The Best or nothing. Don’t Dream it! Live it! -JC Bike-Travel