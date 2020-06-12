Bazaar Meat by José Andrés Reopens at The Sahara Las Vegas

Additional Health and Safety Measures and Updated Offerings

José Andrés’ inventive interpretation of a steakhouse, Bazaar Meat at SAHARA Las Vegas, is among the first fine-dining restaurants on The Strip in Las Vegas to reopen to guests. The award-winning culinary destination will adhere to stringent health and safety guidelines, while also featuring updated menus.

In addition to SAHARA Las Vegas’ enhanced protocol, ThinkFoodGroup, the company behind Andrés’ award-winning group of restaurants, has developed state-of-the-art practices to ensure the safety of guests and team members. ThinkFoodGroup’s reopening playbook can be found in its entirety at

Some of the added health and safety protocols include employee temperature checks, enhanced use of personal protective equipment, QR code-accessible menus, hand sanitizer, increased distance between tables, frequent disinfection of all surfaces and contactless dining and payment options.

Prix-Fix Summer Menu

Bagel & Lox Cone Photo Courtesy Bazaar Meats

Bazaar Meat by José Andrés is offering a prix-fixe summer menu for $99, which includes a Green Apple “Banh Mi” Sandwich, Bagel & Lox Cone, Esqueixada Salad, Cecina de León, Padró Peppers and Suckling Lamb Shawarma – as well as a choice of Grilled Wagyu Flank Steak or Chateaubriand Brandt Beef Tenderloin served alongside Patatas Bravas and Josper-Roasted Asparagus. For dessert, guests can indulge in an assortment of cream puffs, tarts and little cakes.

Skirt Steak Photo Courtesy Bazaar Meat

For $125, patrons can enjoy The Classics, which include Super Giant Pork Skin Chicharrón, Ferran Adrià Olives, Croquetas de Pollo, “The Classic” Beef Tartare, Lucia’s Salad, Chateaubriand Brandt Beef Tenderloin, Buttered Potato Puree and Josper-Roasted Asparagus, along with an assortment of cream puffs, tarts and little cakes.

Meat Bar Photo Courtesy Bazaar Meat

Additional updated menu offerings include little snacks and sandwiches, raw bar and meat bar selections, soups, salads and the restaurant’s acclaimed cuts of meats cooked to perfection over the wood-fire grill.

Photo Courtesy Bazaar Meat

Take a bite out of summer with a room stay prior to Saturday, August 29, 2020. Guests booking a Friday-Saturday, two-night stay in one of the resort’s Marra King suites will receive dinner for two at Bazaar Meat by José Andrés. For $379 (plus taxes), guests can dine on the limited edition $99 summer menu for two, while for $419 (plus taxes), they can savor the $125 The Classics menu for two. These special package offers are valid on reservations made prior to Tuesday, August 25. For complete details, visit Sahara Promotions.

SAHARA Las Vegas Health and Safely Protocols

SAHARA Las Vegas will follow a comprehensive outline of health and safety protocols under the resort’s SAHARA Cares program. SAHARA Las Vegas collaborated with health experts to establish hundreds of additional practices to minimize risk for guests and team members.

For more information about SAHARA Las Vegas, visit SaharaLasVegas. For additional information on Think Food Group’s health and safety protocols, visit Think Food Group.

About SAHARA Las Vegas

SAHARA Las Vegas is an all-encompassing resort and casino with 1,615 guest rooms and suites, more than 85,000 square feet of flexible meeting space, two rooftop pools and a collection of acclaimed restaurants, bars and entertainment venues.

The casino includes the latest slot and video poker machines, classic table games, and Infinity – a premium gaming lounge. For more information about SAHARA Las Vegas, visit saharalasvegas.com and stay connected on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About The Bazaar by José Andrés

A vibrant mix of sophisticated cuisine, artful service, and playful theatrics, The Bazaar by José Andrés is where dining transcends into fête extraordinaire. A groundbreaking culinary experience, Bazaar Meat by José Andrés is the James Beard award-winning chef’s wild and wonderful celebration of the carnivorous. Enjoy nuanced, playful cuisine and cocktails for which Bazaar Meat by José Andrés has become known on both coasts, in a strikingly seductive setting.

José Andrés Photo Courtesy Bazaar Meats

Twice named one of Time’s “100 Most Influential People,” and awarded “Outstanding Chef” and “Humanitarian of the Year” by the James Beard Foundation as well as the inaugural “American Express Icon Award” by the World’s 50 Best Restaurants, José Andrés is an internationally recognized culinary innovator, New York Times bestselling author, educator, television personality, humanitarian, and chef and owner of ThinkFoodGroup.