St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Summer 2020 Fundraiser – St. Jude JAM presented by Delta Dental of Tennessee and InnerWorkings

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® today announced details for the 2020 St. Jude JAM presented by Delta Dental of Tennessee and InnerWorkings. The virtual concert event and fundraiser, open to everyone, will take place at 6 p.m. CT on Tuesday, June 30 and will be live streamed on stjude.org/stjudejam. Attendees can party and dance along with a stellar lineup of performers and participate in an online charity auction, with top fundraisers receiving access to an exclusive VIP pre-event experience. Fundraising and event sponsorship opportunities are available now throughout the month of June.

Come together with fans around the globe to support the kids of St. Jude during this one-of-a-kind event with performances by Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra, Scott Stapp, founding member of Creed, Terri Nunn of Berlin, Uncle Kracker, Wally Palmar of The Romantics, all backed by house band Sixwire.

Fans and attendees can engage and enhance their experience several ways throughout the entire month of June. The St. Jude JAM “Show us your JAM” challenge encourages participants to “Jam. Tag. Donate.” Contributors around the world can upload videos of their best dance moves, guitar riffs and party celebrations to Facebook & Twitter to help spread the word about this event while using #StJudeJAM, #LetsJAM and #ForStJude to tag others and challenge friends and family to do the same.

Sponsored fundraising teams and virtual tables have been set up where supporters can contribute to a team goal and make things exciting by participating in flash fundraising during the livestreamed show. Participants are also encouraged to host a virtual watch party to fundraise before & during the event. The VIP Cocktails and Conversations Pre-party (5:30 p.m. CT) is available to anyone who raises $5,000 or higher and will feature a surprise guest artist to interact and mingle before the show.

The St. Jude JAM online silent auction will launch with an official announcement later this month, offering an array of items from a custom-built replica of the world championship winning 1965 Shelby Daytona Coupe, autographed memorabilia and many unique items and opportunities. All donations will contribute to support the care and treatment of the kids at St. Jude. The auction will be open through the night, adding an additional layer of excitement to the livestreamed concert event.

Cancer does not stop, and with support from events like this, neither will St. Jude.

For more information, visit stjude.org/stjudejam

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won’t stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

