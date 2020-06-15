HBO’s “I May Destroy You” Launches a Much Needed Weekly Instagram Live Campaign

In support of the themes and experiences depicted in HBO’s new half-hour series I May Destroy You, executive produced, written by and starring Michaela Coel, HBO developed a groundbreaking digital first campaign called “Gathering the Pieces,” to elevate the conversation, raise awareness of the topics depicted in the series and provide expert POVs and resources to Black and Queer communities.

Photo Courtesy of HBO.

I May Destroy You recently premiered on June 7th and is sure to resonate with viewers in multiple ways as it presents the duality of recovering from trauma while celebrating the beauty of friendship, love and the twists and turns of the millennial lifestyle.

“HBO is a place for all stories. The themes of Michaela Coel’s extraordinary I MAY DESTROY YOU, touch upon experiences that are all too real, and disproportionately affect many people, especially in the LGBTQ+ and Black communities, who sometimes suffer in silence,” said Jackie Gagne, Vice President, Multicultural Marketing HBO. “We created this compelling series of live community conversations in order to organically and respectfully engage audiences in discussions around the topics of consent, dating and relationships in this modern landscape, where the fine line between liberation and exploitation can be unclear.”

The campaign will take place on Instagram Live and focus on dating, friendships, relationships, sexual wellness and freedom, trauma and therapy, self-love and self-care. The “Host Committee” will be comprised of influencers and experts bringing these important themes to life through shared experiences, engaging content and a resource hub for trauma services.

Photo Courtesy of HBO.

“As we collaborated with HBO on the ‘Gathering the Pieces’ campaign, our goal was to remain authentic to the experiences depicted on the show and select peers and experts who could help the public explore the sensitive themes and tonality of the series, with the aim of empowering 1 marginalized groups and survivors,” commented Shannon Jones, co-founder, Verb. “Social media is where people gather to share and explore new topics, so a social-first campaign was the right avenue to raise awareness and reach audiences with these important conversations and healing resources.”

I May Destroy You premiered on June 7th with new episodes every Sunday at 10:30PM. Be sure to check it out!