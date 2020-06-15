CLIQUE HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES THE REOPENING OF THE POOL HOUSE WITH CUISINE BY CHEF JOSE “JOJO” RUIZ AT PENDRY SAN DIEGO

Just in time to enjoy the perfect summer weather in San Diego, The Pool House at Pendry San Diego with cuisine by James Beard Smart Catch Leader Chef Jose “JoJo” Ruiz is reopening their premier rooftop location. The Pool House, part of Clique Hospitality, will reopen its doors for poolside lounging and award winning eats on Monday, June 15th.

THE POOL HOUSE, developed in partnership with Andy Masi’s Clique Hospitality which debuted in 2017, boasts some of the best views in the Gaslamp Quarter. The open-air venue atop of the luxurious Pendry San Diego embodies the essence of the Southern California lifestyle with an inviting light and contemporary indoor/outdoor space perched above the Gaslamp’s famed 5th Avenue and plays host to relaxed daytime and evening events featuring a signature bar and cocktail experience for poolside guests. Lunch menus are available Monday through Thursday from 11am – 6pm offering Al fresco dining and poolside cocktails for San Diego natives to enjoy with breathtaking views of downtown San Diego.

After a two-month closure in accordance with the CDC guidelines, Masi’s team is proactively setting up all necessary protocols according to the California state requirements to ensure the best possible level of service and prioritize guest and employee health and safety. Increased sanitation and cleaning procedures have been implemented to daily operations with team member wellness assessments. All employees and guests must adhere to wearing a face covering prior to entering the venue, The Pool House will operate at a reduced capacity, daybeds and tables set up according to social distancing standards. Updated protocols, also include, providing disposable and digital menus with a QR code to be viewed on diners’ mobile devices.

“We are excited to re-open and are taking every possible step to ensure our employees and guests safety and well-being. We will continue to strive for an incredible and safe poolside dining experience.” Says Masi.

HOURS OF OPERATION:

Lunch Monday – Thursday: 11:00 am – 6:00 p.m.

