Virtual Family-Friendly Live Magic Show Comes into Your Home From Las Vegas

If you can’t take the kids – or yourselves – to see live entertainment right now — no problem. Las Vegas based illusionists Kyle Knight and Mistie Knight are ready to bring top quality magic right into your home.

June 20th Show Tickets One Per Household

Tickets are on sale now for their public virtual show on Saturday June 20th at 4 pm Pacific. More good news — only one ticket per household is required. For a look at what they do, check out Kyle and Mistie at Home. For tickets email mail@knightmagic.com.

These Las Vegas based illusionists have traveled to more than 80 countries performing their unique style of magic. The husband and wife duo have headlined casinos from Las Vegas to Monaco, as well as “The House of Magic” at Studio City Resort & Casino in Macau, and are regular performers at the famed Magic Castle in Hollywood.

They have been featured on many hit TV shows including “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and “Now You See It”. They took home the grand prize on SyFy Channel’s magic competition show “Wizard Wars.”

Now they have created a new show that you can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. This live, interactive virtual show features original magic effects, amazing sleight of hand, and impossible mind-reading. Some of the magic will even happen right at home with you. During the show they will be able to see, hear and interact with you so this is an entertainment experience that is perfect for the whole family.

Another public show will be offered in early July.

KYLE KNIGHT

Kyle became interested in the art of magic at a young age, and during his teen years he was hired to teach magic courses at the local university. Performing magic to pay his way through college, Kyle broadened his talents and earned a degree in video and television production. He has been recognized by the Society of American Magicians, the International Brotherhood of Magicians and the Houdini Society, and has received numerous first place awards in magic competitions for his skills in sleight of hand, escapes, and stage illusions.

MISTIE KNIGHT

Mistie has been Kyle’s better half and onstage costar for over a decade. She is involved in every aspect of the show, and adds personality and production with her own magic, piano performances and costume quick changes. Representing the “Entertainment Capital of the World,” Mistie was honored to be crowned Miss Las Vegas 2006, a preliminary in the Miss America Organization, and win the overall talent award with her classical piano performance.

In addition to her roles in onstage, she acts as business manager for Knight Magic Productions, and works as an agent and entertainment consultant for other performers as well. For more information about Mistie and her own magic check out her website Mistie Knight.

PRIVATE SHOWS AVAILABLE

Private shows are also available and are a perfect solution for your next virtual celebration, cocktail party, or company meeting. Get in touch with Kyle and Mistie to find out how they can customize their show for your group today. For more details visit Knight Magic.

Photos Courtesy Knight Magic.