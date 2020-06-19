Not Quite LiveTheatre – Unconventional Theater For These Unconventional Times

By Kathy Carpenter

North County Repertory Theater’s next play when the orders came to shut everything down was “Human Error“, by Eric Pfeffinger. They did not want their season subscribers to miss out on this play so they found a way to make it work. The actors performed from the comfort of their homes and we watch via zoom from ours. But unlike others this is more professionally put together.

Human Error is an “Interesting concept, with the top-notch acting you expect from the world class North County Repertory Theater, plus a twist, adding an element of fun.”

The plot is take place in several locations. It starts at a fertility clinic with the doctor explaining to one couple that due to human error the couples frozen eggs were accidentally implanted into someone else. The doctor leaves it up to the couple he has told to explain the news to the other couple. Extremely funny opening scene.

The acting is phenomenal. For the actors to be filmed in different places and appear to be interacting like they are with other showcases their amazing talent. Kudos to Jacque Wilke, Max Macke, Terrell Donnell Sledge Bottom (L-R) Allison Spratt Pearce, Martin Kildare, and director Jane Page.

Having the characters framed is a little funky, but what can we do? This is the best I’ve see so far trying to make live theater work. A different kind of entertainment at home that also supports our local arts. HUMAN ERROR runs from June 15 – June 29. If you are not a ticket holder, tickets

are $10. Purchase through website at northcoastrep.org.

Scripps Ranch Theatre is presenting their Write Out Loud Series online. Everyday they send out an email with a Youtube link to a featured short story written by famous authors read by their actors. The email also gives a little information on the author. Included is also a poem of the day for poetry lovers. Check out the Write Out Loud Website to subscribe.

Point Loma Theatre has been running a series on Youtube which ate five minutes videos featuring some of their actors talking on the phone dealing with Home Owner Association. You can click on these from their website www.pointlomaplayhouse.com.

All of these theatees are doing what they can to keep things going during these uncertain times. Please support these theaters or try to find out what your favorite theatre may be doing. At the very least make a donation if you can.

One more note for all things Arts & Cultural most of which is virtual for the time being and much of what you might never think of. Every Thursday the Union Tribune sends out a newsletter to which you can subscribe to free. The great thing about this is you can be located anywhere..sandiegouniontribune.com/newsletters