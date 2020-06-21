Mondays Dark Shares Music Of Neal Diamond June 22 On Line

Las Vegas entertainers will showcase the music of Neal Diamond at Mondays Dark on June 22 broadcasting from The Space in Las Vegas. Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic the facility will not fill seats in the room as they usually do at the twice monthly charity performances. However, there is an up side to the the show is being broadcast on line with free live streaming and an online auction. Those interested may sign up and bid on auction items prior to the broadcast by visiting MondaysDark.

Mondays Dark benefits local Las Vegas charities through its shows and on-line auctions twice monthly. Since it began in 2013, more than $1 million has been raised by this volunteer organization.

THE CARE Complex is June 22 Charity

The CARE Complex will receive the funds earned from this show. CARE – Homeless Helpers, D.B.A. C.A.R.E. Complex is a Southern Nevada based, fully-inclusive 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to foster responsibility, accountability and self-reliance in individuals to achieve a permanent transition out of homelessness.

The June 22 show which begins at 8 p.m. Pacific Time will feature entertainers including Effie Passero, Daniel Emmet, Steve Judkins, Chris Phillips, Michelle Johnson with John Wedemeyer, Philip Drennen, Vinny Adinolfi, Rob Garrett, and Jassen Allen.

Mark Shunock continues to MC although he may tone down a few of the fun shenanigans for the benefit of viewers. Shunock is the creator and host of Mondays Dark, Vegas’ premiere variety show for a cause. Twice a month he gathers an eclectic cast of guests including musical acts and stars from Hollywood and The Strip for 90 minutes of chat, entertainment, and a lot of laughs.

The permanent home of Monday’s Dark is The Space —Vegas’ newest community-driven, charity-based arts complex consisting of a 3000-square-foot raw performance/event space, a black box theatre, a podcast studio, and a piano bar/lobby. Since opening in 2017, it has hosted Tony Award, Grammy Award, and Country Music Association Award winners; and everything from fashion shows, plays and musicals to birthday parties.

Mondays Dark has raised more than $1 million for charity since it began in 2013. a new local Las Vegas charity at its home at The Space, a 3000 square foot raw performance/event center. For more information, visit MondaysDark.

